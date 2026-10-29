49ers Expand In-School Youth Football Program Into Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers are furthering their mission to positively impact communities and grow the game of American football by expanding 49ers Flag Mexico presented by Banorte in Mexico City.

In partnership with the 49ers Foundation and NFL Mexico, 49ers Flag Mexico is a school-based initiative designed to expand free access to flag football for youth across the country. Earlier this year, the team launched the program in Los Cabos before adding Monterrey to its service areas. By product of this announcement, the 49ers have now integrated flag football into the physical education (PE) curriculum at nearly 100 schools across the country.

"We believe every student deserves the chance to play, learn, and grow through sport, regardless of their background, gender, or financial situation," said Sofy Navarro, Director of Program Impact & Strategy for the 49ers Foundation. "By expanding 49ers Flag Mexico into Mexico City, we're making flag football free and accessible to thousands of students who might not otherwise have the opportunity. We can't wait to continue building on the momentum we've already seen in Los Cabos and Monterrey this year and build towards the future of football."