Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Cardinals in Week 3, QB Brock Purdy on Offensive Line🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 25:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves
The 49ers made changes to their roster, signing DL Naquan Jones to a one-year contract, adding veteran WR Brandin Cooks, and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3
Catch every play in the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, September 27th at Levi's® Stadium.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3
See where the team landed in the latest power rankings as the 49ers prepare for the second home game of the season against the Cardinals.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Cardinals throughout the years.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.