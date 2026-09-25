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Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Cardinals in Week 3, QB Brock Purdy on Offensive Line🗞️

Sep 25, 2026 at 07:10 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 25:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WR Brandin Cooks
Bryce Fairchild/49ers

49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves

The 49ers made changes to their roster, signing DL Naquan Jones to a one-year contract, adding veteran WR Brandin Cooks, and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

Catch every play in the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, September 27th at Levi's® Stadium.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3

See where the team landed in the latest power rankings as the 49ers prepare for the second home game of the season against the Cardinals.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Return to Practice for Upcoming Cardinals Matchup

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR KhaDarel Hodge

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Mac Jones
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QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones, WR Wesley Grimes
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CB Jack Jones, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
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DL Kevin Givens

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Jalen Graham
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TE George Kittle, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
35 / 40

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
36 / 40

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
37 / 40

DL Sebastian Valdez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
38 / 40

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
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DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Throughout the Years: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Cardinals throughout the years.

CB Richard Sherman
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CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
6 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Richard Sherman
8 / 25

CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 25

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Steve Bono
16 / 25

QB Steve Bono

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Bryant Young
17 / 25

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
18 / 25

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Barry Sims
19 / 25

OL Barry Sims

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Terrell Owens
20 / 25

WR Terrell Owens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tony Parrish
21 / 25

S Tony Parrish

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jamie Winborn
22 / 25

LB Jamie Winborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 25

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
24 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
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The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
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Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
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Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener
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The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener
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The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
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Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.

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