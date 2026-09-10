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Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of #SFvsLAR 🗞️ 

Sep 10, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 10:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WTW-W1

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Rams | Week 1 in Australia

The matchup is set to kick off at 5:35 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 10 (11:35 a.m. on Friday, September 11 Australia time). Here are all the ways to follow the game.

SEE HOW TO WATCH →

Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition 🇦🇺

The 49ers continued their week in Melbourne on Wednesday with a full day of events across the city, and the team held their final practice of the week on Wednesday ahead of Friday's season opener.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Alfred Collins OUT, James Thompson Jr. Questionable vs. Rams; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The 49ers released their final injury report for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following yesterday's practice in Melbourne.

SEE THE FULL REPORT →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Hit the Practice Field Down Under 🇦🇺

Take a look at the top photos from 49ers practice as the team gears up for their regular season matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

San Francisco 49ers
1 / 46

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
3 / 46

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 46

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
6 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa, DL Nick Bosa
7 / 46

DL Osa Odighizuwa, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks
9 / 46

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, CB Jakob Robinson
10 / 46

RB Kaelon Black, CB Jakob Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
11 / 46

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
12 / 46

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 46

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Luke Gifford
16 / 46

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
17 / 46

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
18 / 46

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
19 / 46

OL Isaac Alarcon

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
20 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
21 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
22 / 46

LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
23 / 46

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks
24 / 46

P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
25 / 46

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 46

CB Ephesians Prysock, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
27 / 46

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
29 / 46

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
30 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
31 / 46

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
32 / 46

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
33 / 46

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson
34 / 46

CB Jakob Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
35 / 46

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
36 / 46

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, TE George Kittle
37 / 46

OL Dominick Puni, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
38 / 46

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
39 / 46

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
40 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
41 / 46

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
42 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
43 / 46

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
44 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens
45 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
46 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

View the top photos as 49ers Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders joined to help serve meals to Melbourne's most vulnerable at Salvation Army.

Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono
1 / 28

Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
2 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
3 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
4 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
5 / 28

Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
6 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
7 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono
8 / 28

Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
10 / 28

Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
Alumni Steve Bono
11 / 28

Alumni Steve Bono

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
12 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
13 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono
14 / 28

Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
15 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
16 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
17 / 28

Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
18 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
19 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
20 / 28

Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
21 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
22 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
23 / 28

Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
24 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono
25 / 28

Alumni Jesse Sapolu, Alumni Steve Bono

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
26 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne
27 / 28

49ers Serve Up Community Spirit in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
28 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
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49ers Take Over Melbourne With Queen Victoria Market Mural

Take a look at the hand-painted mural of TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, and DL Nick Bosa that went up outside Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market ahead of the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia.

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 10

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 10

QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 10

TE George Kittle

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
4 / 10

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 10

DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 10

TE George Kittle

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 10

QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
8 / 10

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 10

QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 10

DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, tonight at 5:35 pm PT.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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