Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of #SFvsLAR 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 10:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Rams | Week 1 in Australia
The matchup is set to kick off at 5:35 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 10 (11:35 a.m. on Friday, September 11 Australia time). Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition 🇦🇺
The 49ers continued their week in Melbourne on Wednesday with a full day of events across the city, and the team held their final practice of the week on Wednesday ahead of Friday's season opener.
Alfred Collins OUT, James Thompson Jr. Questionable vs. Rams; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsLAR
The 49ers released their final injury report for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following yesterday's practice in Melbourne.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the top photos from 49ers practice as the team gears up for their regular season matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.
View the top photos as 49ers Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders joined to help serve meals to Melbourne's most vulnerable at Salvation Army.
Take a look at the hand-painted mural of TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, and DL Nick Bosa that went up outside Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market ahead of the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, tonight at 5:35 pm PT.