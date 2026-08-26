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Morning Report: Watch Ep. 3 of 'The Build,' Updates from Coach 🗞️ 

Aug 26, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 26:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Tcday 17

Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game

With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Christian McCaffrey Steps Into New Role With a Signature Shoe 👟 | Off the Field

Between preparing for his 10th NFL season, navigating life as a new father, and growing his role in the entrepreneurial world, the 49ers running back has found plenty of ways to stay busy.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

Photos 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
3 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
4 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones
6 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 29

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
9 / 29

TE Luke Farrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 29

OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
13 / 29

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
14 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
15 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman
16 / 29

LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
17 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
18 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
19 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 29

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
22 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Khalil Herbert
23 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
24 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
25 / 29

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
26 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
27 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara
28 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
29 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Sincere McCormick
1 / 19

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
2 / 19

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
3 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
5 / 19

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
7 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
10 / 19

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 19

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
13 / 19

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
14 / 19

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 19

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
16 / 19

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
17 / 19

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
18 / 19

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Victor Dimukeje
19 / 19

DL Victor Dimukeje

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Go Head-to-Head With Chargers in Joint Practice

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
3 / 47

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
4 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 47

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Josiah Deguara
9 / 47

TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
10 / 47

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
11 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
13 / 47

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
14 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
15 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
16 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
17 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
18 / 47

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
19 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Jr.
21 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
24 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
25 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
26 / 47

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
27 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
28 / 47

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
29 / 47

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
30 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
31 / 47

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
32 / 47

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Larry Worth III
33 / 47

LB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
34 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
35 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner
36 / 47

DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
37 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock
38 / 47

S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner
39 / 47

T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
40 / 47

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
41 / 47

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
42 / 47

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelji
43 / 47

OL Nick Zakelji

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 47

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
47 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧TUNE IN

KEEP READING

WHAT'S NEXT

TODAY

49ers prepare for Preseason Week 3.

THURSDAY

49ers vs. Raiders

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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