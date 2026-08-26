Morning Report: Watch Ep. 3 of 'The Build,' Updates from Coach 🗞️ 

Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game

With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.

Christian McCaffrey Steps Into New Role With a Signature Shoe 👟 | Off the Field

Between preparing for his 10th NFL season, navigating life as a new father, and growing his role in the entrepreneurial world, the 49ers running back has found plenty of ways to stay busy.

49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones