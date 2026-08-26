Morning Report: Watch Ep. 3 of 'The Build,' Updates from Coach 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 26:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game
With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.
Christian McCaffrey Steps Into New Role With a Signature Shoe 👟 | Off the Field
Between preparing for his 10th NFL season, navigating life as a new father, and growing his role in the entrepreneurial world, the 49ers running back has found plenty of ways to stay busy.
49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
🎧TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
TODAY
49ers prepare for Preseason Week 3.
THURSDAY
49ers vs. Raiders