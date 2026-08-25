 Skip to main content
Advertising

Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game

Aug 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final full practice of Training Camp on Tuesday, with Thursday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders and the initial 53-man roster deadline on the horizon.

With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17, including the battle at left guard. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.

ROSTER MOVES

On Monday, the 49ers announced that the team signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released TE Josiah Deguara.

On Tuesday morning, the 49ers acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.

NEW INJURY/PARTICIPATION UPDATES:

  • S Malik Mustapha participated in individual work on the side.
  • WR De'Zhaun Stribling and DB Deommodore Lenoir continued to practice in non-contact jerseys.
  • TE George Kittle returned to the field for his second consecutive day after being activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday. Kittle participated in non-competitive periods, including routes in air and work with the quarterbacks and offensive line.
  • RB Jordan James also practiced for a second consecutive day after returning from a rib injury on Sunday.

Did not practice:

PUP: RB Isaac Guerendo (pec) and DL Mykel Williams (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

PRACTICE NOTES

Final Evaluations Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cut

Thursday's preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders will provide one final game evaluation before the 49ers trim their roster to 53 players on Sunday.

After practice Shanahan emphasized that even once the initial roster is set, the process remains fluid as the 49ers evaluate players who become available across the league.

"I always tell everyone the final 53, all that means is the final 53 that day," Shanahan said. "This is the NFL. You are having to prove this every single day."

Shanahan said the three days between this Thursday's preseason game and Sunday's 53-man deadline will be for the team to evaluate the roster and practice squad options.

Left Guard Competition Nears a Decision

One position battle that remains ongoing is at left guard between OL Connor Colby and OL Carver Willis.

"It's close to being decided, and it needs to be close," Shanahan said. "Today is the second-to-last day that we'll get to evaluate. We'll get it on the game."

Shanahan also mentioned OL Robert Jones who has been sidelined by injury, is a part of the competition. Thursday will provide one final opportunity for the 49ers to evaluate this group before deciding who they want to start in Week 1.

Offensive Highlights

  • QB Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell for touchdowns during 11-on-11 work. Farrell remained involved throughout practice with multiple receptions from Purdy.
  • Purdy connected with WR KhaDarel Hodge on a no-look pass, looking toward Stribling before coming back across the field to Hodge.
  • RB Christian McCaffrey remained involved in his second practice back, including a reception from Purdy between defenders for around a 15-yard gain.
  • Stribling continued to participate in team drills while wearing a non-contact jersey and connected with Purdy several times and a deep ball from QB Mac Jones.

Defensive Highlights

  • CB Jack Jones recorded two pass breakups in one-on-one drills.
    • Jones and WR Jordan Watkins battled through a competitive rep, with Jones staying tight in man coverage and broke it up in the last moment..
  • S Siran Neal also forced an incompletion during one-on-ones.
  • S Marques Sigle came away with an interception after a pass was tipped in the air.
  • DB Deommodore Lenoir, who also continued to practice in a non-contact jersey, recorded a pass breakup.
  • DL Sam Okuayinonu and DL Keion White generated pressure during team drills for what would've been QB sacks, while LB Garret Wallow recorded a pass breakup.
  • S Jaden Dugger notched a pass breakup down the field as well.

Roster Decisions Ahead

With just one more walkthrough practice on Wednesday, attention now shifts to Thursday's preseason finale and the 53-man roster cut due by Sunday.

The 49ers close out the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Shanahan said he does not expect many starters to play, making the finale another important evaluation opportunity for players fighting for spots before San Francisco enters Week 1 in Australia.

Related Content

news

Day 16 of 2026 Training Camp: George Kittle's Remarkable Return

Two cornerstone veterans returned to the practice field Sunday, taking another step toward being ready for the start of the regular season.

news

Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers held their second joint practice of Training Camp with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

news

Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone

The San Francisco 49ers wrap their final padded practice in Day 13 of Training Camp ahead of joint practice with the Chargers.

news

Day 12 of 2026 Training Camp: Offensive Line Competition Continues, Evans and Cowing Return

The San Francisco 49ers returned to work following their preseason opener, welcoming several players back to practice as competition continued along the offensive line.

news

Day 11 of 2026 Training Camp: Reunions and Rivalries at Joint Practice with Titans

The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans came together for a joint practice Tuesday, bringing familiar faces back to Santa Clara, including former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

news

Day 10 of 2026 Training Camp: Offense Makes Plays Ahead of Titans Joint Practice

San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice before Tuesday's joint session with the Tennessee Titans, with the running back room seeing increased opportunities and several explosive plays highlighting the offense.

news

Day 9 of 2026 Training Camp: Shanahan Speaks to Media, Hobbs Leads Defensive Standouts

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media for the first time this camp as Nate Hobbs cashes in a strong day and De'Zhaun Stribling returned to full participation.

news

Day 8 of 49ers Camp 2026: 49ers Celebrate 87 Day as Young Playmakers Shine

San Francisco honored Dwight Clark on 87 Day as Brock Purdy, Malik Turner, and the 49ers secondary continued to build momentum at Training Camp.

news

Day 7 of 49ers Camp 2026: Offense Attacks Downfield, Secondary Creates Takeaways

Brock Purdy stayed efficient, Jordan Watkins made the most of his opportunities, and the defense continued creating turnovers at the SAP Performance Facility.

news

Day 6 of 49ers Camp 2026: Competition Heats Up Ahead of the Preseason

Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown visits practice, Ji'Ayir Brown shines, and special teams competitions continue.

news

Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold

Deebo Samuel Sr. made his return to the practice field while Dre Greenlaw, the secondary, and tight ends highlighted Saturday's second padded practice.

Advertising