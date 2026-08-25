Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final full practice of Training Camp on Tuesday, with Thursday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders and the initial 53-man roster deadline on the horizon.

With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17, including the battle at left guard. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.

ROSTER MOVES

On Monday, the 49ers announced that the team signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released TE Josiah Deguara.

On Tuesday morning, the 49ers acquired LB Deion Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for RB Zamir White.

NEW INJURY/PARTICIPATION UPDATES:

S Malik Mustapha participated in individual work on the side.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling and DB Deommodore Lenoir continued to practice in non-contact jerseys.

TE George Kittle returned to the field for his second consecutive day after being activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday. Kittle participated in non-competitive periods, including routes in air and work with the quarterbacks and offensive line.

RB Jordan James also practiced for a second consecutive day after returning from a rib injury on Sunday.

Did not practice:

PUP: RB Isaac Guerendo (pec) and DL Mykel Williams (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

PRACTICE NOTES

Final Evaluations Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cut

Thursday's preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders will provide one final game evaluation before the 49ers trim their roster to 53 players on Sunday.

After practice Shanahan emphasized that even once the initial roster is set, the process remains fluid as the 49ers evaluate players who become available across the league.

"I always tell everyone the final 53, all that means is the final 53 that day," Shanahan said. "This is the NFL. You are having to prove this every single day."

Shanahan said the three days between this Thursday's preseason game and Sunday's 53-man deadline will be for the team to evaluate the roster and practice squad options.

Left Guard Competition Nears a Decision

One position battle that remains ongoing is at left guard between OL Connor Colby and OL Carver Willis.

"It's close to being decided, and it needs to be close," Shanahan said. "Today is the second-to-last day that we'll get to evaluate. We'll get it on the game."

Shanahan also mentioned OL Robert Jones who has been sidelined by injury, is a part of the competition. Thursday will provide one final opportunity for the 49ers to evaluate this group before deciding who they want to start in Week 1.

Offensive Highlights

QB Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell for touchdowns during 11-on-11 work. Farrell remained involved throughout practice with multiple receptions from Purdy.

Purdy connected with WR KhaDarel Hodge on a no-look pass, looking toward Stribling before coming back across the field to Hodge.

RB Christian McCaffrey remained involved in his second practice back, including a reception from Purdy between defenders for around a 15-yard gain.

Stribling continued to participate in team drills while wearing a non-contact jersey and connected with Purdy several times and a deep ball from QB Mac Jones.

Defensive Highlights

CB Jack Jones recorded two pass breakups in one-on-one drills. Jones and WR Jordan Watkins battled through a competitive rep, with Jones staying tight in man coverage and broke it up in the last moment..

S Siran Neal also forced an incompletion during one-on-ones.

S Marques Sigle came away with an interception after a pass was tipped in the air.

DB Deommodore Lenoir, who also continued to practice in a non-contact jersey, recorded a pass breakup.

DL Sam Okuayinonu and DL Keion White generated pressure during team drills for what would've been QB sacks, while LB Garret Wallow recorded a pass breakup.

S Jaden Dugger notched a pass breakup down the field as well.

Roster Decisions Ahead

With just one more walkthrough practice on Wednesday, attention now shifts to Thursday's preseason finale and the 53-man roster cut due by Sunday.