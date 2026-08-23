Day 16 of 2026 Training Camp: George Kittle's Remarkable Return

Two cornerstone veterans returned to the practice field on Day 16 of Training Camp, as the San Francisco 49ers offense looks to be getting healthy at just the right time.

The 49ers announced just before the start Sunday's practice that TE George Kittle was activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. Kittle suited up in full pads and participated in individual work, but did not take part in team drills.

Kittle's return marks another significant milestone in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered on January 11. He returned to practice less than eight months after suffering the injury, putting him on an accelerated timeline toward a potential Week 1 return. If Kittle is available for the season opener, it would come right around eight months after the injury.

OL Colton McKivitz in a press conference after practice praised Kittle for his unwavering work ethic and the example he continues to set for the younger players on the roster.

"It shows what kind of professional he is," McKivitz said. "For him to have that injury in the playoffs in January, to come back that soon, and be out there in pads today, it's incredible. It shows what type of person he is and how much he wants to play."

CMC Running it Back

RB Christian McCaffrey also returned to practice for the first time since Day 9 of Training Camp on Aug. 8. McCaffrey also did not play in either of the 49ers first two preseason games.

He participated in team drills Sunday, receiving four touches. On his second touch, McCaffrey took a handoff from QB Brock Purdy, found the edge on the right side and accelerated down the sideline for a significant gain.

McCaffrey said afterward that the time away from the practice field was part of the plan as the 49ers manage his workload heading into the regular season.

"This was part of the plan from the jump," McCaffrey said. "Ramp up pretty big, get nine or ten practices in, come back down, and then ramp back up so we're fresh for the duration."

NEW INJURY/PARTICIPATION UPDATES

RB Jordan James returned to practice.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling and DB Deommodore Lenoir returned to practice wearing non-contact jerseys.

DL C.J. West returned to practice.

Did not practice:

Jordan James Adds to Deep Running Back Room

James also returned to the practice field after missing time with a rib injury, giving the 49ers another young back to work into an already deep position group.

James recorded six touches during team drills, including two receptions from QB Mac Jones. He also showed his burst as a runner, including a gain down the right sideline after getting around the outside edge.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was pleased to see James back on the field and said the rookie looked ready to contribute.

"Really happy to see Jordan back out there," Kubiak said. "We've been excited about him. It's just been unfortunate not having him on the field as much, but he looks good. He's in really good shape. I think seeing other young players get out there and have success makes him hungry."

"Our whole room is so deep," McCaffrey added on the strength of the running backs. "We push each other, we compete with each other, but you know that room is a fist and it obviously starts with (running backs coach) Bobby (Turner) and leads down to us."

Notable Defensive Plays

The offense wasn't the only side of the ball making plays during team drills.

LB Dre Greenlaw made an impressive play in coverage, getting in front of a deep pass intended for WR Mike Evans and leaping off two feet to knock the ball away.

CB Upton Stout also made his presence felt in a one-on-one matchup with WR Malik Turner, staying tight in coverage downfield and getting his hands in position to break up the pass.