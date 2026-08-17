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Morning Report: Recap Stribling's Performance in Preseason Opener 🗞️ 

Aug 17, 2026 at 07:39 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 17:

New and Notable

Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone

TE George Kittle continues his recovery, WR Jacob Cowing leads the offensive highlights, and the Purdy-Evans connection continues to grow.

Learn More>>>

Breaking Down WR De'Zhaun Stribling's Impressive Preseason Debut

Rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling was the game's leading receiver with seven catches for 63 yards in the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.

Learn More>>>

What the 49ers and Titans Had to Say After Preseason Week 1

Take a look at some of the most notable "Niners Liners" after the first preseason game, including Shanahan's thoughts on QB Kurtis Rourke and WR De'Zhaun Stribling's performances.

Learn More >>>

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Photos 📷

Game Photos | Titans vs. 49ers: Preseason Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Malik Turner
1 / 21

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
2 / 21

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
3 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Austen Pleasants
4 / 21

OL Austen Pleasants

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr., QB Kurtis Rourke
5 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr., QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
6 / 21

K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 21

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
10 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
11 / 21

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL Gracen Halton
12 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
13 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
14 / 21

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 21

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr., DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
16 / 21

DL James Thompson Jr., DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Tatum Bethune
17 / 21

LB Jalen Graham, LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 21

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DL James Thompson Jr.
19 / 21

CB Darrell Luter Jr., DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
20 / 21

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, TE Hayden Rucci
21 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins, TE Hayden Rucci

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Pregame Photos | Titans vs. 49ers: Preseason Week 1

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Quinton Bell
1 / 12

DL Quinton Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
2 / 12

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
3 / 12

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
4 / 12

LB Nick Martin

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
5 / 12

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
6 / 12

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
7 / 12

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
8 / 12

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalil Herbert
9 / 12

RB Khalil Herbert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
10 / 12

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 12

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling
12 / 12

WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Scenes From 49ers-Titans Joint Practice

Take a look at the best photos from the 49ers joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

Titans G Fernando Carmona, DB Larry Worth III
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Titans G Fernando Carmona, DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling, Titans T Aamil Wagner
2 / 47

WR Will Pauling, Titans T Aamil Wagner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Titans Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, DL Mykel Williams
3 / 47

Titans Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, DL Mykel Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green, S Marques Sigle
4 / 47

CB Renardo Green, S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
5 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
6 / 47

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, WR Demarcus Robinson
7 / 47

TE Brayden Willis, WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
9 / 47

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Titus Leo
11 / 47

DL Titus Leo

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
12 / 47

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
13 / 47

DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, Titans DB Derrick Canteen
14 / 47

T Trent Williams, Titans DB Derrick Canteen

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
15 / 47

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
16 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
17 / 47

DB Larry Worth III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
18 / 47

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
19 / 47

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
20 / 47

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez, QB Kurtis Rourke
21 / 47

QB Adrian Martinez, QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
23 / 47

OL Isaac Alarcon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans S Amani Hooker, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
24 / 47

Titans S Amani Hooker, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., Titans DB Kendell Brooks
25 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., Titans DB Kendell Brooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
26 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans DE Truman Jones, Titans TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Sam Okuayinonu, Titans DL Jordan Elliott, DL C.J. West
27 / 47

Titans DE Truman Jones, Titans TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Sam Okuayinonu, Titans DL Jordan Elliott, DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans S Kevin Winston Jr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, Titans RB Nicholas Singleton
28 / 47

Titans S Kevin Winston Jr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, Titans RB Nicholas Singleton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans Head Coach Robert Saleh, LB Fred Warner
30 / 47

Titans Head Coach Robert Saleh, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
31 / 47

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans RB Michael Carter, RB Khalil Herbert
32 / 47

Titans RB Michael Carter, RB Khalil Herbert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Jon Weeks
33 / 47

LS Jon Weeks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Titans DT Solomon Thomas
34 / 47

TE George Kittle, Titans DT Solomon Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
36 / 47

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
37 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
38 / 47

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
39 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans LB Anthony Hill, TE Brayden Willis
40 / 47

Titans LB Anthony Hill, TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., Titans S Kevin Winston Jr.
41 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., Titans S Kevin Winston Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Titans DT Jeffery Simmons, RB Sincere McCormick
42 / 47

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons, RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
43 / 47

TE Hayden Rucci

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
44 / 47

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
45 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
46 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
47 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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