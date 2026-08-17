Morning Report: Recap Stribling's Performance in Preseason Opener 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 17:
New and Notable
Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone
TE George Kittle continues his recovery, WR Jacob Cowing leads the offensive highlights, and the Purdy-Evans connection continues to grow.
Breaking Down WR De'Zhaun Stribling's Impressive Preseason Debut
Rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling was the game's leading receiver with seven catches for 63 yards in the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.
What the 49ers and Titans Had to Say After Preseason Week 1
Take a look at some of the most notable "Niners Liners" after the first preseason game, including Shanahan's thoughts on QB Kurtis Rourke and WR De'Zhaun Stribling's performances.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.
Take a look at the best photos from the 49ers joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.