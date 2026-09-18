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Morning Report: Get Ready for the Week 2 Home Opener 🗞️ 

Sep 18, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 18:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WTW-W2

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2

The 49ers will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 20. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

SEE HOW TO WATCH →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 2

As the 49ers return to The Bay for their home opener, let's take a look at where the team landed in the latest power rankings following the Week 1 win in Melbourne.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Promote WR Hodge to Active Roster; Sign TE Stoll; Place TE Tonges on Injured Reserve

The 49ers promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster and signed TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad, and the team placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.

READ MORE →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: 49ers vs. Rams | Week 1

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

DL Romello Height, T Trent Williams
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DL Romello Height, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Los Angeles Rams TE Colby Parkinson, TE George Kittle
2 / 10

Los Angeles Rams TE Colby Parkinson, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ashtyn Davis, OL Dominick Puni
3 / 10

LB Fred Warner, S Ashtyn Davis, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
4 / 10

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa, Los Angeles Rams S Quentin Lake
5 / 10

DL Osa Odighizuwa, Los Angeles Rams S Quentin Lake

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, QB Brock Purdy
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LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner, S Ashtyn Davis, OL Dominick Puni
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner, S Ashtyn Davis, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Los Angeles Rams TE Colby Parkinson
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QB Brock Purdy, Los Angeles Rams TE Colby Parkinson

Austin Ginn/49ers
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua, LB Fred Warner
9 / 10

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Romello Height
10 / 10

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.

DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
6 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
11 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
13 / 22

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
14 / 22

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 22

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
17 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West
19 / 22

LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
21 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders 2026 Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photoshoot ahead of the 2026 season.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
8 / 14

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 14

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
12 / 14

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
13 / 14

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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