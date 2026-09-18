Morning Report: Get Ready for the Week 2 Home Opener 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 18:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2
The 49ers will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 20. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 2
As the 49ers return to The Bay for their home opener, let's take a look at where the team landed in the latest power rankings following the Week 1 win in Melbourne.
49ers Promote WR Hodge to Active Roster; Sign TE Stoll; Place TE Tonges on Injured Reserve
The 49ers promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster and signed TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad, and the team placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photoshoot ahead of the 2026 season.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.