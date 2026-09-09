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Morning Report: Status on Injuries, More Updates from Australia 🗞️ 

Sep 09, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 9:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Keeping Up With the 49ers-WK01

Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition

Day 5 brought another full slate of events. The 49ers held their second practice in Melbourne, and Bosa was back in action after not participating during the previous day's open media window. Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Patrick Willis was also in attendance.

READ ALL TAKEAWAYS →

G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

Since touching down in Melbourne, 49ers have taken full advantage of their time Down Under, experiencing some of the sights, sounds and traditions of the city. Here's how the 49ers have spent their time outside of football.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne

Shanahan announced the group of players voted by their teammates during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Take Over Melbourne With Queen Victoria Market Mural

Take a look at the hand-painted mural of TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, and DL Nick Bosa that went up outside Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market ahead of the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia.

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
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TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
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TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa
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TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Rachel Bach/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Rachel Bach/49ers
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49ers Visit Children's Hospital in Melbourne

49ers Alumni, Gold Rush Cheerleaders, and Sourdough Sam visited a children's hospital in Melbourne, spending time with patients and families and bringing a little 49ers spirit to brighten their day.

Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young, Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Alumni Ian Williams
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Sourdough Sam, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

The 49ers brought Flag football to Melbourne schools, uniting students for a day of skill-building, creativity, and hands-on learning alongside coaches, Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Joe Nedney, Jenna and Mara York, Sourdough Sam, Alumni Jesse Sapolu
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Joe Nedney, Jenna and Mara York, Sourdough Sam, Alumni Jesse Sapolu

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
20 / 30

49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Alumni Joe Nedney
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Alumni Joe Nedney

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
26 / 30

49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Con Chronis/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday at 5:35 pm PT.

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