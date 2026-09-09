Morning Report: Status on Injuries, More Updates from Australia 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 9:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition
Day 5 brought another full slate of events. The 49ers held their second practice in Melbourne, and Bosa was back in action after not participating during the previous day's open media window. Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Patrick Willis was also in attendance.
G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field
Since touching down in Melbourne, 49ers have taken full advantage of their time Down Under, experiencing some of the sights, sounds and traditions of the city. Here's how the 49ers have spent their time outside of football.
49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne
Shanahan announced the group of players voted by their teammates during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the hand-painted mural of TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, and DL Nick Bosa that went up outside Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market ahead of the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia.
49ers Alumni, Gold Rush Cheerleaders, and Sourdough Sam visited a children's hospital in Melbourne, spending time with patients and families and bringing a little 49ers spirit to brighten their day.
The 49ers brought Flag football to Melbourne schools, uniting students for a day of skill-building, creativity, and hands-on learning alongside coaches, Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday at 5:35 pm PT.