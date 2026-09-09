Morning Report: Status on Injuries, More Updates from Australia 🗞️ 

Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition

Day 5 brought another full slate of events. The 49ers held their second practice in Melbourne, and Bosa was back in action after not participating during the previous day's open media window. Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Patrick Willis was also in attendance.

G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

Since touching down in Melbourne, 49ers have taken full advantage of their time Down Under, experiencing some of the sights, sounds and traditions of the city. Here's how the 49ers have spent their time outside of football.

49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne