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Morning Report: 49ers Close Preseason with a Win 🗞️ 

Aug 28, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 28:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WTW-PREW3

49ers Defeat Raiders 18-12 in Preseason Finale; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsLV

Eddy Piñeiro accounted for all 18 of San Francisco's points, connecting on six field goals, and the 49ers defense kept Las Vegas out of the end zone and came away with an interception as San Francisco closed out the preseason 2-1.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Sign DL Joyner to One-Year Deal, Place DL Dimukeje on Injured Reserve

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Jah Joyner to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Victor Dimukeje on the Injured Reserve List.

READ THE FULL STORY →

More Than a Punt Return: The Journey Behind Jacob Cowing's 83-Yard Touchdown

Cowing spent the entire 2025 season sidelined by a hamstring tear and recovery setbacks. After waiting for another chance to step onto the field, Cowing made sure this one was hard to miss.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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Photos 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black
1 / 25

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
2 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
3 / 25

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
4 / 25

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
5 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks
6 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
7 / 25

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman
9 / 25

CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
10 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
11 / 25

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
13 / 25

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
14 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3
15 / 25

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
17 / 25

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez
18 / 25

RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
19 / 25

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 25

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby
21 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
22 / 25

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
23 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
24 / 25

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
25 / 25

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

QB Adrian Martinez
1 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 14

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jah Joyner
3 / 14

DL Jah Joyner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
4 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
5 / 14

S Patrick McMorris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
6 / 14

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham
7 / 14

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
8 / 14

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 14

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 14

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
14 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 21

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
2 / 21

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
4 / 21

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
5 / 21

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
6 / 21

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 21

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
9 / 21

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
10 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 21

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Will Pauling
12 / 21

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
13 / 21

TE Khalil Dinkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
14 / 21

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
15 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
16 / 21

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
17 / 21

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
18 / 21

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
19 / 21

OL Isaac Alarcon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Evan Anderson
20 / 21

DL Evan Anderson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Carver Willis
21 / 21

OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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