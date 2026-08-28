Morning Report: 49ers Close Preseason with a Win 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 28:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Defeat Raiders 18-12 in Preseason Finale; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsLV
Eddy Piñeiro accounted for all 18 of San Francisco's points, connecting on six field goals, and the 49ers defense kept Las Vegas out of the end zone and came away with an interception as San Francisco closed out the preseason 2-1.
49ers Sign DL Joyner to One-Year Deal, Place DL Dimukeje on Injured Reserve
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Jah Joyner to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Victor Dimukeje on the Injured Reserve List.
More Than a Punt Return: The Journey Behind Jacob Cowing's 83-Yard Touchdown
Cowing spent the entire 2025 season sidelined by a hamstring tear and recovery setbacks. After waiting for another chance to step onto the field, Cowing made sure this one was hard to miss.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.