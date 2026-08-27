Morning Report: What You Need to Know Ahead of #SFvsLV 🗞️ 

Ways to Watch and Listen | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

The 49ers will travel to Las Vegas for their third and last 2026 preseason game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 27. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Day 17 of 2026 Training Camp: 53-Man Cut is Near as 49ers Gear Up for Final Preseason Game

With just one more game remaining to evaluate the roster, competition continued across the field on Day 17. The 49ers also continued to manage several players working their way back from injury as preparations for Week 1 in Australia draw closer.

49ers Announce Trade for LB Deion Jones