Morning Report: Kittle, More Players Return to Practice 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 24:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Day 16 of 2026 Training Camp: George Kittle's Remarkable Return
Kittle's return marks another significant milestone in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered on January 11. He returned to practice less than eight months after suffering the injury, putting him on an accelerated timeline toward a potential Week 1 return.
49ers Sign TE Dinkins To Three-Year Deal; Waived/Injured DL Thomas
The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed TE Khalil Dinkins to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Xavier Thomas.
What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say After Preseason Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers continued their 2026 preseason slate with a 41-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
🎧TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
TODAY
49ers prepare for Preseason Week 3.
THURSDAY
49ers vs. Raiders