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Morning Report: Kittle, More Players Return to Practice 🗞️ 

Aug 24, 2026 at 07:17 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 24:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)

Day 16 of 2026 Training Camp: George Kittle's Remarkable Return

Kittle's return marks another significant milestone in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered on January 11. He returned to practice less than eight months after suffering the injury, putting him on an accelerated timeline toward a potential Week 1 return.

**READ THE FULL STORY →**

49ers Sign TE Dinkins To Three-Year Deal; Waived/Injured DL Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed TE Khalil Dinkins to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Xavier Thomas.

**READ THE FULL STORY →**

What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say After Preseason Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers continued their 2026 preseason slate with a 41-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.

**READ THE FULL STORY →**

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

Photos 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy
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RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
3 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
4 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones
6 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 29

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
9 / 29

TE Luke Farrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 29

OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
13 / 29

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
14 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
15 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman
16 / 29

LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
17 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
18 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
19 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez
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WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
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QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Khalil Herbert
23 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
24 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
25 / 29

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
26 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
27 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara
28 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
29 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Sincere McCormick
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RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
2 / 19

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
3 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
5 / 19

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
7 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
10 / 19

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 19

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
13 / 19

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
14 / 19

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 19

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
16 / 19

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
17 / 19

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
18 / 19

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Victor Dimukeje
19 / 19

DL Victor Dimukeje

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Go Head-to-Head With Chargers in Joint Practice

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
3 / 47

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
4 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 47

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Josiah Deguara
9 / 47

TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
10 / 47

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
11 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
13 / 47

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
14 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
15 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
16 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
17 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
18 / 47

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
19 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Jr.
21 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
24 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
25 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
26 / 47

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
27 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
28 / 47

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
29 / 47

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
30 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
31 / 47

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
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S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Larry Worth III
33 / 47

LB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
34 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
35 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner
36 / 47

DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
37 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock
38 / 47

S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner
39 / 47

T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
40 / 47

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
41 / 47

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
42 / 47

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelji
43 / 47

OL Nick Zakelji

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 47

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
47 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧TUNE IN

KEEP READING

WHAT'S NEXT

TODAY

49ers prepare for Preseason Week 3.

THURSDAY

49ers vs. Raiders

VIEW SCHEDULE

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