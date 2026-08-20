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Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 49ers vs. Chargers 🗞️ 

Aug 20, 2026 at 08:19 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 20:

New and Notable

Ways to Watch and Listen | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

The 49ers traveled to Los Angeles for their second contest of the 2026 preseason slate against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PT. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Learn More >>>

Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers

Black was back in action, Stribling makes his mark in the red zone, and the offense faces a competitive test at Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Learn More>>>

49ers Sign DL Evan Anderson to a One-Year Deal; Waive/Injured DL Titus Leo

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Evan Anderson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Titus Leo.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Go Head-to-Head With Chargers in Joint Practice

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
3 / 47

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
4 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 47

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Josiah Deguara
9 / 47

TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
10 / 47

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
11 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
13 / 47

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
14 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
15 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
16 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
17 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
18 / 47

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
19 / 47

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Jr.
21 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
24 / 47

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
25 / 47

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
26 / 47

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
27 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
28 / 47

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
29 / 47

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
30 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
31 / 47

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
32 / 47

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Larry Worth III
33 / 47

LB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
34 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
35 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner
36 / 47

DL Romello Height, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
37 / 47

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock
38 / 47

S Jalen Stroman, CB Ephesians Prysock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner
39 / 47

T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
40 / 47

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
41 / 47

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
42 / 47

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelji
43 / 47

OL Nick Zakelji

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 47

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
47 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, presented by United Airlines.

DL C.J. West
1 / 43

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 43

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
3 / 43

WR Trenton Irwin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
4 / 43

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
5 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
6 / 43

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 43

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 43

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
9 / 43

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 43

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
11 / 43

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 43

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 43

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
14 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
15 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 43

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
17 / 43

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
18 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 43

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Larry Worth III
21 / 43

LB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
22 / 43

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
23 / 43

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 43

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
25 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Brett Toth
26 / 43

OL Brett Toth

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
27 / 43

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
28 / 43

S Patrick McMorris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
30 / 43

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelji
31 / 43

OL Nick Zakelji

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
32 / 43

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
33 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
34 / 43

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 43

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
36 / 43

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Brandon Parker
37 / 43

OL Brandon Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
38 / 43

OL Drake Nugent

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 43

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
40 / 43

DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Robert Jones
41 / 43

OL Robert Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
42 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
43 / 43

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Bring the Energy on Day 12 of Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
1 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Will Pauling
2 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner, CB Ephesians Prysock
4 / 47

WR Malik Turner, CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
5 / 47

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
7 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
9 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
10 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 47

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
13 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 47

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Will Pauling
15 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
16 / 47

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
17 / 47

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
18 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
19 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
21 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Connor Colby
22 / 47

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Robert Jones
23 / 47

OL Robert Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West
25 / 47

DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
26 / 47

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
28 / 47

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
29 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
30 / 47

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
31 / 47

OL Isaac Alarcon

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
32 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
33 / 47

WR Trenton Irwin

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
34 / 47

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
35 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
36 / 47

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Titus Leo
37 / 47

DL Titus Leo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Zamir White
38 / 47

RB Zamir White

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
39 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
40 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
41 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
42 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
43 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
44 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
45 / 47

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
46 / 47

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
47 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
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