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Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, More Roster Moves 🗞️

Sep 24, 2026 at 07:10 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 24:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

NFC-Offensive POTW-WK2-BROCK-16x9

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Dolphins

QB Brock Purdy was nearly perfect through the air, completing 20 out of 22 passing attempts and scoring a rushing touchdown in the team's 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves

The 49ers signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year contract, added WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad, and placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List.

READ MORE →

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

The Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27 at Levi's® Stadium. Follow along live.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Throughout the Years: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Cardinals throughout the years.

CB Richard Sherman
1 / 25

CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 25

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 25

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
6 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Richard Sherman
8 / 25

CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 25

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Steve Bono
16 / 25

QB Steve Bono

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Bryant Young
17 / 25

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
18 / 25

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Barry Sims
19 / 25

OL Barry Sims

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Terrell Owens
20 / 25

WR Terrell Owens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tony Parrish
21 / 25

S Tony Parrish

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jamie Winborn
22 / 25

LB Jamie Winborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 25

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
24 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
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Celebration Photos: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
2 / 22

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
4 / 22

DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
6 / 22

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby
7 / 22

DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
8 / 22

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
9 / 22

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
10 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 22

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
14 / 22

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis
15 / 22

DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
19 / 22

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
21 / 22

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Game Photos | Dolphins vs. 49ers: Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
2 / 33

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans
4 / 33

QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
5 / 33

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
6 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 33

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
10 / 33

CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
12 / 33

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
14 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
15 / 33

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
16 / 33

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
18 / 33

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
19 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
23 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
26 / 33

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
29 / 33

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
31 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa
32 / 33

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
33 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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