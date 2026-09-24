Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, More Roster Moves 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 24:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Dolphins
QB Brock Purdy was nearly perfect through the air, completing 20 out of 22 passing attempts and scoring a rushing touchdown in the team's 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins.
49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Add WR Brandin Cooks to the Practice Squad; More Roster Moves
The 49ers signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year contract, added WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad, and placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3
The Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27 at Levi's® Stadium. Follow along live.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Cardinals throughout the years.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.