Morning Report: Go Inside the Melbourne Locker Room, Postgame Interview from the Week 1 Win 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 14:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Open 2026 With 27-7 Win Over Rams in Melbourne; Takeaways from #SFvsLAR
Mike Evans made an immediate impact in his first regular season game in red and gold, Purdy finished the night with three touchdowns, and the defense held Los Angeles to just seven points.
The 49ers Made Several Moves Ahead of #SFvsLAR
The 49ers placed DL Alfred Collins on the Injured Reserve List and activated two players from the practice squad.
G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field
The 49ers released their final injury report for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following practice in Melbourne.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.