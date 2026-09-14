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Morning Report: Go Inside the Melbourne Locker Room, Postgame Interview from the Week 1 Win 🗞️ 

Sep 14, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 14:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9 (1)

49ers Open 2026 With 27-7 Win Over Rams in Melbourne; Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

Mike Evans made an immediate impact in his first regular season game in red and gold, Purdy finished the night with three touchdowns, and the defense held Los Angeles to just seven points.

READ ALL THE TAKEAWAYS →

The 49ers Made Several Moves Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The 49ers placed DL Alfred Collins on the Injured Reserve List and activated two players from the practice squad.

READ THE FULL STORY →

G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

The 49ers released their final injury report for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following practice in Melbourne.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
2 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
3 / 22

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
4 / 22

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
5 / 22

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
6 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
11 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
13 / 22

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
14 / 22

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 22

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
17 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West
19 / 22

LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
21 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

QB Mac Jones
1 / 19

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
3 / 19

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 19

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 19

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
7 / 19

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
9 / 19

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
11 / 19

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 19

QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
13 / 19

TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 19

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
15 / 19

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 19

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
18 / 19

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 19

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 36

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 36

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
7 / 36

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 36

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
9 / 36

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 36

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 36

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
13 / 36

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
15 / 36

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
16 / 36

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
17 / 36

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
18 / 36

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 36

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
21 / 36

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
22 / 36

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
23 / 36

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
24 / 36

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
25 / 36

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
26 / 36

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
27 / 36

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
28 / 36

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
29 / 36

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford, QB Brock Purdy
30 / 36

LB Luke Gifford, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
31 / 36

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
32 / 36

TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
33 / 36

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
34 / 36

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
35 / 36

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
36 / 36

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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