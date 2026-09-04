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Morning Report: Check Out the Australia Hub Ahead of Week 1 🗞️ 

Sep 04, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 4:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

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Week 1 is Almost Here! 🇦🇺

The 49ers are traveling to Melbourne to face the Rams in the 2026 season opener. Visit the Melbourne Hub to catch up on the latest Australia content, and your guide for the week if you are a traveling fan!

VISIT AUSTRALIA HUB →

5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field

A group of 49ers veterans made their way to Saint Francis High School in Mountain View to support one of their own. Carter Shanahan, the son of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was making his varsity debut for the Saint Francis Lancers.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Meet the 49ers Initial 2026 Roster

Get to know the initial members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2026.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 52

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
2 / 52

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
3 / 52

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 52

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
5 / 52

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 52

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 52

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
8 / 52

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
9 / 52

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
10 / 52

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 52

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
12 / 52

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
13 / 52

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
14 / 52

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
16 / 52

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 52

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Carver Willis
18 / 52

OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 52

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 52

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
21 / 52

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
22 / 52

OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
23 / 52

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
24 / 52

OL Vederian Lowe

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
25 / 52

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 52

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
27 / 52

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
28 / 52

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
29 / 52

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 52

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
31 / 52

LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
32 / 52

LB Tatum Bethune

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Jack Jones
33 / 52

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
34 / 52

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
35 / 52

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
36 / 52

CB Nate Hobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
37 / 52

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
38 / 52

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
39 / 52

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
40 / 52

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 52

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
42 / 52

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
43 / 52

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
44 / 52

DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
45 / 52

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
46 / 52

DL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
47 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
48 / 52

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
49 / 52

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West
50 / 52

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
51 / 52

DL Gracen Halton

Dylan Goodman/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
52 / 52

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black
1 / 25

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
2 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
3 / 25

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
4 / 25

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
5 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks
6 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
7 / 25

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman
9 / 25

CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
10 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
11 / 25

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
13 / 25

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
14 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3
15 / 25

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
17 / 25

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez
18 / 25

RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
19 / 25

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 25

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby
21 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
22 / 25

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
23 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
24 / 25

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
25 / 25

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

QB Adrian Martinez
1 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 14

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jah Joyner
3 / 14

DL Jah Joyner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
4 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
5 / 14

S Patrick McMorris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
6 / 14

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham
7 / 14

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
8 / 14

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 14

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 14

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
14 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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