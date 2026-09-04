Morning Report: Check Out the Australia Hub Ahead of Week 1 🗞️ 

Week 1 is Almost Here! 🇦🇺

The 49ers are traveling to Melbourne to face the Rams in the 2026 season opener. Visit the Melbourne Hub to catch up on the latest Australia content, and your guide for the week if you are a traveling fan!

5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field