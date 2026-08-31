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Morning Report: See the 49ers Initial 2026 Roster 🗞️ 

Aug 31, 2026 at 08:53 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 31:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Digital-53 Initial Roster-16x9 (1)

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster

Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the 49ers made the necessary moves to arrive at their initial roster by the NFL's August 30 deadline. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers roster as of Sunday afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY →

What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Preseason Week 3

The 49ers closed out their 2026 preseason slate with an 18-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

McCaffrey's dynamic return to form in 2025 reestablished him as one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons. He finished the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league, and scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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Photos 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black
1 / 25

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
2 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
3 / 25

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
4 / 25

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
5 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks
6 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, LS Jon Weeks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
7 / 25

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman
9 / 25

CB Jakob Robinson, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
10 / 25

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
11 / 25

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 25

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
13 / 25

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
14 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3
15 / 25

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
17 / 25

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez
18 / 25

RB Jordan James, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
19 / 25

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 25

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby
21 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
22 / 25

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
23 / 25

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
24 / 25

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
25 / 25

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

QB Adrian Martinez
1 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 14

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jah Joyner
3 / 14

DL Jah Joyner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
4 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
5 / 14

S Patrick McMorris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
6 / 14

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham
7 / 14

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
8 / 14

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 14

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 14

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 14

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 14

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
14 / 14

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 21

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
2 / 21

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
4 / 21

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
5 / 21

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
6 / 21

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 21

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
9 / 21

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
10 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 21

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Will Pauling
12 / 21

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
13 / 21

TE Khalil Dinkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
14 / 21

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
15 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
16 / 21

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
17 / 21

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
18 / 21

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
19 / 21

OL Isaac Alarcon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Evan Anderson
20 / 21

DL Evan Anderson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Carver Willis
21 / 21

OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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