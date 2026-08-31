Morning Report: See the 49ers Initial 2026 Roster 🗞️ 

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster

Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the 49ers made the necessary moves to arrive at their initial roster by the NFL's August 30 deadline. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers roster as of Sunday afternoon.

What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Preseason Week 3

The 49ers closed out their 2026 preseason slate with an 18-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'