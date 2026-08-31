Morning Report: See the 49ers Initial 2026 Roster 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 31:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster
Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the 49ers made the necessary moves to arrive at their initial roster by the NFL's August 30 deadline. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers roster as of Sunday afternoon.
What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Preseason Week 3
The 49ers closed out their 2026 preseason slate with an 18-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.
Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
McCaffrey's dynamic return to form in 2025 reestablished him as one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons. He finished the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league, and scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.