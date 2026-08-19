Morning Report: Recapping Joint Practice with the Chargers 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 19:
New and Notable
Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers
Black was back in action, Stribling makes his mark in the red zone, and the offense faces a competitive test at Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
49ers Sign DL Evan Anderson to a One-Year Deal; Waive/Injured DL Titus Leo
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Evan Anderson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL Titus Leo.
Teammates, Faithful Rally Behind Pearsall in His Recovery | Off the Field
WR Ricky Pearsall's surgery to repair his right PCL was a success, and the former 2024 first-round draft pick has received an outpouring of support from his teammates, coaches, and 49ers Faithful.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, presented by United Airlines.
Take a look at the top photos from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.