Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps #AZvsSF, Status on Injuries 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 30:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Shanahan Reviews Week 3 Win; Shares New Injury Updates
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan reflects on the young defensive line's Week 3 performance against the Cardinals and provides injury updates on WR Mike Evans and more.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4
Following a 36-30 win over the Cardinals, see where the 49ers rank headed into Week 4.
Brock Purdy's Hot Start Continues with FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Nomination
After QB Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, his Week 3 performance earned him an NFL FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week nomination.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.