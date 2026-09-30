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Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps #AZvsSF, Status on Injuries 🗞️

Sep 30, 2026 at 09:52 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 30:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK3-KYLECALL-TN

Shanahan Reviews Week 3 Win; Shares New Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan reflects on the young defensive line's Week 3 performance against the Cardinals and provides injury updates on WR Mike Evans and more.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4

Following a 36-30 win over the Cardinals, see where the 49ers rank headed into Week 4.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Brock Purdy's Hot Start Continues with FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Nomination

After QB Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, his Week 3 performance earned him an NFL FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week nomination.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Red & Gold Pack Levi's® Stadium for Week 3 vs. the Cardinals

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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Game Photos | Cardinals vs. 49ers: Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk
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RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
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CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
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TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
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DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
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TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
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TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

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T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones
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T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

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CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman
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CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman

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DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
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OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
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TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Celebration Photos: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
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San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
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DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Foster Sarell
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OL Foster Sarell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
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DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge
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DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.

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