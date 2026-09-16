Morning Report: Juice Mic'd Up in Melbourne, Looking Ahead to the Home Opener 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 16:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR
QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards, CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.
What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1
The 49ers opened the 2026 regular season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.
Promise Kept: Deebo's Spider-Man Celebration | Off the Field
It was a sight the Faithful had seen many times before: WR Deebo Samuel Sr. in the end zone, ball in hand, celebrating in red and gold. But this time, Samuel celebrated his first touchdown of the 2026 season by keeping a promise to his biggest fan.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
The Faithful gathered at Transport Bar in Federation Square ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and enjoyed 49ers alumni appearances, photo opportunities with Sourdough Sam and the Gold Rush cheerleaders, raffles, and giveaways, presented by San Francisco Travel.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.