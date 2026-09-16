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Morning Report: Juice Mic'd Up in Melbourne, Looking Ahead to the Home Opener 🗞️ 

Sep 16, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 16:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

post game quotes w 1

Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards, CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

READ MORE STATS →

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1

The 49ers opened the 2026 regular season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Promise Kept: Deebo's Spider-Man Celebration | Off the Field

It was a sight the Faithful had seen many times before: WR Deebo Samuel Sr. in the end zone, ball in hand, celebrating in red and gold. But this time, Samuel celebrated his first touchdown of the 2026 season by keeping a promise to his biggest fan.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Host Season Opener Watch Party in Melbourne

The Faithful gathered at Transport Bar in Federation Square ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and enjoyed 49ers alumni appearances, photo opportunities with Sourdough Sam and the Gold Rush cheerleaders, raffles, and giveaways, presented by San Francisco Travel.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ricky Watters
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Alumni Ricky Watters

Matt Morden/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.

DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
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FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West
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LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 19

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
9 / 19

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
11 / 19

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 19

QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
13 / 19

TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 19

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
15 / 19

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 19

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
18 / 19

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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