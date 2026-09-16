Morning Report: Juice Mic'd Up in Melbourne, Looking Ahead to the Home Opener 🗞️ 

Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards, CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1

The 49ers opened the 2026 regular season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.

Promise Kept: Deebo's Spider-Man Celebration | Off the Field