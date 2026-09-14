'Exactly What We Expected': Mike Evans Shines in 49ers Debut

"Hall of Fame Mike."
That is the title T Trent Williams gave to WR Mike Evans in a press conference following the 49ers 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
Back in March, the San Francisco 49ers and 13-year veteran made a blockbuster deal that brought Evans to the Bay. On Sunday, 49ers fans finally got their first opportunity to see the veteran wide receiver suit up in the Red and Gold for a regular-season game.
And it was the debut the Faithful had been hoping for.
On the 49ers opening offensive drive, QB Brock Purdy connected with Evans along the sideline for a seven-yard gain and a first down. It was the first of seven targets Purdy sent his way.
The two connected six times for 49 yards, with their most memorable connection coming early in the third quarter.
"Third down in the red area, I need a shot," Evans said while sitting on the bench between drives.
He got it.
With the 49ers holding a 10-7 lead, San Francisco faced a third-and-goal from the two-yard line. Evans lined up one-on-one against Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson. The ball was snapped and Purdy put up a 50/50 ball.
But with Mike Evans, those odds aren't exactly even.
"He's a jump ball extraordinaire," Williams said. "Those 50/50 balls aren't really 50/50."
As the ball sailed toward the end zone, Evans turned to face Purdy with Watson in tight coverage. Purdy placed the ball just above Watson's helmet and Evans used two hands to haul it in for the highlight-reel grab and his first touchdown for the 49ers.
The season opener in Australia was the first time head coach Kyle Shanahan got to call plays with Evans on the field. He wasted no time putting his new weapon in situations where his size and ball skills could make a difference.
"I love calling plays for Mike," Shanahan said. "It was nice having the type of receiver you can throw a fade to in the endzone. That was cool."
Evans said in a post-game press conference that San Francisco had practiced the exact look in the weeks leading up to the game.
"Brock threw a great ball," Evans said. "We got the coverage we wanted and practiced that a lot the past couple of weeks. I'm glad it paid off."
Evans is playing in his 13th NFL season. He was drafted seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he went on to rack up the accolades, including six Pro Bowl selections and a win in Super Bowl LV.
Accolades aside, Evans is known as one of the league's most consistent, reliable, and productive receivers. He has the records to prove it, including one that ties him to a 49ers legend.
Evans is tied for the NFL record with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, matching 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.
Evans' streak was snapped last season after he suffered a season-ending clavicle injury in Week 7. Now, he is chasing another one of Rice's records. With 11 1,000-yard seasons already under his belt, Evans is three seasons away from tying Rice's NFL record of 14.
For the 49ers, Evans' debut was about more than just his stat line. It was a first glimpse at what the addition of the veteran receiver can bring to an offense already filled with weapons of its own.
According to Williams, Evans is already living up to the expectations that came with his arrival.
"It was exactly what we expected to see from Mike and it is a pleasure having him on the team," Williams said.
One game in, Evans had already delivered a glimpse of the size, experience and playmaking ability that showed exactly why San Francisco wanted to bring the veteran receiver to The Bay.