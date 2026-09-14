'Exactly What We Expected': Mike Evans Shines in 49ers Debut

Evans is playing in his 13th NFL season. He was drafted seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he went on to rack up the accolades, including six Pro Bowl selections and a win in Super Bowl LV.

Accolades aside, Evans is known as one of the league's most consistent, reliable, and productive receivers. He has the records to prove it, including one that ties him to a 49ers legend.

Evans is tied for the NFL record with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, matching 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Evans' streak was snapped last season after he suffered a season-ending clavicle injury in Week 7. Now, he is chasing another one of Rice's records. With 11 1,000-yard seasons already under his belt, Evans is three seasons away from tying Rice's NFL record of 14.

For the 49ers, Evans' debut was about more than just his stat line. It was a first glimpse at what the addition of the veteran receiver can bring to an offense already filled with weapons of its own.

According to Williams, Evans is already living up to the expectations that came with his arrival.

"It was exactly what we expected to see from Mike and it is a pleasure having him on the team," Williams said.