'Faithful to 80': Generations of Faithful Gather Where the 49ers Story Began

It was an idyllic late-summer's day where the Haight-Ashbury and Cole Valley neighborhoods meet in San Francisco, in the place where the rich history of the San Francisco 49ers began 80 years ago.

Generations of Faithful filed into Kezar Stadium on Saturday for the "Faithful to 80" event, presented by Ticketmaster. The street-fair-like celebration served as the official kickoff to the 49ers 80th season, bringing generations of fans together for meet-and-greets, giveaways, food and drinks, and even a special appearance from Clementine, the 49ers first official mascot.

Before the gates opened, local Bay Area flag football players took to the field for drills and an exhibition game. Among the coaches leading the young athletes was one of the greatest players in franchise history: Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

For the players, the opportunity was about more than football. It was a chance to become part of the story they had grown up hearing about. Jeya Dhaliwal, a high school flag football player from Mountain House, CA, was excited to take part.

"It's just a really great opportunity. I'm happy that I was selected to come out here," Dhaliwal said. "It's cool to be a part of the history."

Rice brought his trademark energy to the field, working with boys and girls through a series of drills. He then made his way to the concourse, where he became the first 49ers alumnus to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Other 49ers legends, including Bryant Young, Patrick Wills, Vernon Davis, Eric Wright, Dan Bunz, Jesse Sapolu, and Dwaine Board, also joined the celebration, giving fans the opportunity to meet some of the players who helped shape the franchise.

But while the legends drew plenty of attention, the heart of the day was found in the stories of the Faithful who have been carrying those memories for generations.

One of those Faithful families was the Isolas.

At 86 years old, Jackie Isola has spent more than seven decades as a 49ers fan.

"I came in 1953 to see my first game," Isola said. "I was a freshman in high school."

Not long after, she met her husband, Robert. And together, they held season tickets at Candlestick Park for decades.

Kezar Stadium wasn't just a part of Jackie's history. Her son, Kurt, says it became a part of his family's story, too.

"My father was a running back for Saint Ignatius (College Preparatory). They called him the 'Ice Man'," Kurt Isola said. "He played on this field. I played on this field when I was a senior."

Robert, Kurt's dad and Jackie's husband, passed away in 2021. His love for the 49ers was even reflected in his obituary.

"To say Bob was a 49ers superfan would be an understatement," it read. "He counted himself lucky to be present for his beloved team's first Super Bowl win in their 1981 season."

For Jackie and Kurt, returning to Kezar was a chance to revisit a place that holds generations of memories.

And stories like that were everywhere on Saturday.

Arturo Carrillo and his wife, Teresa, arrived wearing what they described as just a couple of their countless 49ers jerseys. Their hands were full of giveaways and their minds were full of memories.

For Carrillo, returning to Kezar brought him back to his childhood, when getting into a 49ers game wasn't always quite so easy.

"We used to sneak in and we got kicked out a couple times," Carrillo said. "We were little kids."

Years later, Carrillo went from sneaking into games at Kezar to becoming a season ticket holder at Candlestick Park. On Saturday, he returned to where it all began, grateful for the opportunity to experience the place where so much of the 49ers story was written.

"For me, it's about the history of what the 49ers are all about. It's the camaraderie of the championship years," Carrillo said.

By the end of the afternoon, the giveaways had been collected, the food and drinks enjoyed, and many Faithful made their way into the stands.

Some sat in the very seats once occupied by their parents or grandparents. Others walked the same grounds where they had watched their first 49ers game decades ago.