Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Practice in Melbourne 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 8:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition
49ers football held their first full practice in Melbourne as preparations ramped up for Thursday's Week 1 matchup. The team continued to get healthier with majority of players in attendance.
49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne
Shanahan announced the group of players voted by their teammates during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
49ers Promote LS Jon Weeks to Active Roster; Waive TE Brayden Willis
The 49ers promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Brayden Willis.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
From 49ers-themed doughnuts and player-inspired coffee to specialty burgers and an Aussie sausage sizzle, the Melbourne Foodie Passport brought the Faithful spirit ahead of kickoff.
Take a look at the best photos as The Gold Rush Cheerleaders joined Visit Victoria to bring fans together in Melbourne, teaching their signature routine before taking part in an attempt to set a new world record for the largest cheerleading dance.
Get to know the initial members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2026.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday at 5:35 pm PT.