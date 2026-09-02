Morning Report: Catch the 2026 Finale of 'The Build' 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 2:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field
A group of 49ers veterans made their way to Saint Francis High School in Mountain View to support one of their own. Carter Shanahan, the son of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was making his varsity debut for the Saint Francis Lancers.
49ers Have Signed 4 Players to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four players to the team's practice squad.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Get to know the initial members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2026.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.