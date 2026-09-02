Morning Report: Catch the 2026 Finale of 'The Build' 🗞️ 

5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field

A group of 49ers veterans made their way to Saint Francis High School in Mountain View to support one of their own. Carter Shanahan, the son of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was making his varsity debut for the Saint Francis Lancers.

49ers Have Signed 4 Players to the Practice Squad