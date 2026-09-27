49ers Bring Live Spanish Broadcast Inside Levi's® Stadium

What does it mean to be "The World's Team"?

For the San Francisco 49ers, it means finding new ways to bring the game closer to The Faithful, no matter where they are or what language they speak.

That connection is now being felt inside Levi's® Stadium, where Spanish-speaking fans can listen to a live Spanish broadcast through the 49ers App in real time while watching the game unfold in front of them.

And the timing couldn't be more fitting.

As the 49ers celebrate Latino Heritage Month, the organization is continuing to build on its deep connection with the Hispanic community, extending from the Bay Area to Mexico City and beyond.

During their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of the Latino/Latinx community with in-game activations, including special musical performances, cultural elements, and a festive atmosphere.

For game action, The Faithful in attendance can open the 49ers App, navigate to the Levi's® Stadium tab, throw on their headphones, and listen to the Spanish broadcast for free, without the delay often associated with streaming or radio broadcasts.

Leading the call are Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis, who bring the energy, emotion, and storytelling of 49ers football to listeners each gameday.