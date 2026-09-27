49ers Bring Live Spanish Broadcast Inside Levi's® Stadium

What does it mean to be "The World's Team"?
For the San Francisco 49ers, it means finding new ways to bring the game closer to The Faithful, no matter where they are or what language they speak.
That connection is now being felt inside Levi's® Stadium, where Spanish-speaking fans can listen to a live Spanish broadcast through the 49ers App in real time while watching the game unfold in front of them.
And the timing couldn't be more fitting.
As the 49ers celebrate Latino Heritage Month, the organization is continuing to build on its deep connection with the Hispanic community, extending from the Bay Area to Mexico City and beyond.
During their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of the Latino/Latinx community with in-game activations, including special musical performances, cultural elements, and a festive atmosphere.
For game action, The Faithful in attendance can open the 49ers App, navigate to the Levi's® Stadium tab, throw on their headphones, and listen to the Spanish broadcast for free, without the delay often associated with streaming or radio broadcasts.
Leading the call are Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis, who bring the energy, emotion, and storytelling of 49ers football to listeners each gameday.
For Zárate, the connection between the 49ers and Hispanic communities has been built over more than a decade behind the microphone. He first joined 49ers Spanish-language broadcasts in 2012, became a regular commentator in 2013, and moved into the play-by-play role in 2014. His voice has since accompanied Spanish-speaking members of The Faithful through countless moments in franchise history.
Now, with state-of-the-art technology powered by Backbone Broadcast Soundsystem, the voices of Zárate and Yustis can be heard inside Levi's® Stadium in real time, while also reaching Spanish-speaking fans around the world.
And it's all happening right in time for Latino Heritage Month.
But the connection between the team and its Spanish-speaking Faithful extends far beyond a single game or month on the calendar. It's a relationship that dates back decades.
The first regular-season NFL game played internationally took place in Mexico City in 2005, featuring the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. A record 103,467 fans packed Estadio Azteca for the historic matchup.
Now, the 49ers are set to return to that same venue for the third time, facing the Minnesota Vikings on November 22, 2026.
Today, the broadcast is part of a larger Spanish-language ecosystem that connects 49ers fans through live games, digital storytelling, podcasts, and coverage across the team's Spanish-language platforms.
And the Spanish-speaking Faithful are taking it all in.
During the 2025–26 season, the "49ers en Español" social account generated 223,700 new followers and became the first NFL international social account to surpass 100,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok, establishing a new benchmark for international NFL team channels.
From Levi's® Stadium to Mexico City, and from English to español, the 49ers are continuing to find new ways to bring the game to The Faithful, wherever they are in the world.