49ers Launch Mexico City Foodie Passport Program in Collaboration with Local Businesses

The San Francisco 49ers are introducing the Mexico City Foodie Passport Program, a partnership with local Mexico City businesses that will be offering 49ers-themed eats ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings on November 22nd.

Building on the success of the 49ers Foodie Passport program in Melbourne, Australia, the initiative will kick off on Sunday, November 15th and celebrate Mexico City's rich culinary culture while spreading the economic impact of the team's highly anticipated return. Throughout game week, fans can visit participating establishments offering exclusive 49ers-themed food and beverage items, along with special appearances by 49ers alumni, Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush cheerleaders. Participating businesses include Pinche Gringo BBQ, Tacos Atarantados, Mitote Café, Glace Bistro. The Foodie Passport Program is one of several activations bringing the 49ers experience to life across Mexico City.

"We're thrilled to return to Mexico City and deepen our connection with the passionate fans and local businesses that make this community so special," said Stephanie Rogers, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "The Foodie Passport program offers a unique opportunity for the Faithful to come together, experience Mexico City's incredible culinary scene and support local businesses while building excitement ahead of game day."

La Casa de Los Fieles, Pinche Gringo BBQ Warehouse

Location: Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Hours: Monday 1:00pm to 10:00pm; Tuesday to Wednesday 1:00pm to 7:00pm; Thursday to Friday 1:00pm to 10:00pm; Saturday 12:00pm to 10:00pm; Sunday 11:00pm to 8:00pm

Special activation: Sunday, November 15th, 11:00am to 8:00pm

Instagram: @pinchegringobbq

Founded in 2013, Pinche Gringo BBQ has become one of Mexico City's premier destinations for authentic Texas-style barbecue, known for its smoked meats, classic sides and lively atmosphere. Bringing together Mexican and American traditions through food and football, the restaurant's BBQ Warehouse in Polanco will transform into "La Casa de los Fieles" as part of the 49ers Foodie Passport program. Throughout game week, fans can enjoy authentic barbecue while coming together to celebrate their shared passion for the red and gold.

Tacos Atarantados

Locations:

Palmas – Sierra Mojada 215, Lomas - Virreyes, Lomas de Chapultepec, Miguel Hidalgo, 11000 Ciudad de México

Reforma – Florencia 6, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México

Hours: Monday to Thursday 8:00am to 1:00am; Friday to Saturday 8:00am to 5:00am; Sunday 8:00am to 12:00am

Special Activation: Palmas Location; Monday November 16th, 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Instagram: @tacosatarantados

Originally founded in Monterrey, Tacos Atarantados is known for its bold northern Mexican flavors, signature tacos and wide variety of salsas. As part of the 49ers Foodie Passport program, fans can enjoy an exclusive 49ers-inspired torta, bringing a touch of red and gold to the restaurant's signature offerings. Kicking off game week, the Palmas location will host a special Monday Night Football activation on November 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Throughout the week, fans can enjoy 49ers-branded merchandise displays, special surprises and appearances by 49ers alumni, Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Mitote Café

Location: Matías Romero 316, Col del Valle Centro, Benito Juárez, 03100 Ciudad de México

Hours: Monday 7:00am to 2:30pm; Tuesday to Friday 7:00am to 9:30pm; Saturday to Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm

Special Activation: Tuesday November 17th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Instagram: @mitotelife

Mitote Café is a contemporary Mexican coffee shop that celebrates the country's rich culture through locally grown coffee, craftsmanship and community. As part of the 49ers Foodie Passport program, Mitote will bring together Mexican coffee traditions and the shared passion of the 49ers Faithful, offering fans a welcoming space to connect and celebrate throughout game week.

Glace Bistro

Location: C. Ensenada 6, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México

Hours: Monday 12:00pm to 8:00pm; Closed Tuesday; Wednesday to Thursday 12:00pm to 8:00pm; Friday to Saturday 1:00pm to 9:00pm; Sunday 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Special Activation: Wednesday November 18th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Instagram: @mauriciovilla.gb