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Evans OUT, Williams and Greenlaw Questionable; Deebo Returns Ahead of Cowboys | Practice Report #SFvsDAL

Nov 13, 2026 at 04:11 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Coming off their Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers saw positive developments at wide receiver, with Deebo Samuel Sr. returning to practice and newly acquired Keenan Allen completing his first week with the team.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out WR Mike Evans for Sunday's game and listed seven players as questionable, including T Trent Williams and LB Dre Greenlaw. Below is the full status report.

Questionable Players

Williams was added to the injury report after suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. The veteran tackle was limited Thursday before sitting out Friday.

"Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday, it doesn't make you totally at ease," Shanahan said. "Sunday comes fast. But hopefully, that's enough time for him to be all right."

Greenlaw is also questionable after sustaining a knee injury on Thursday. The linebacker was limited on Thursday and Friday after a rest day on Wednesday. If unable to play, rookie LB Jaden Dugger could see an increased role after stepping up in Greenlaw's absence earlier this season.

"Hopefully we'll have Dre on Sunday," Shanahan said. "But if we don't, next man up, and our next man's proven himself so far."

CB Renardo Green (back) and DB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) both sustained injuries during the team's Week 9 win over the Raiders. Both missed Wednesday and Thursday practices before returning to limited participation on Friday. CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) was limited throughout the week. All three are questionable.

With those three defensive backs listed as questionable, CB Nate Hobbs could provide additional depth in the secondary if available. Hobbs is also questionable for Sunday, but practiced in full this week. The veteran remains on Injured Reserve and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

"Nate's a real good NFL corner," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "You could see him effective inside, effective outside, and his versatility is great, so wherever he's needed."

DL C.J. West (knee) returned to practice this week after the 49ers opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. West has been sidelined since Week 2 following knee surgery to remove a bone chip.

West was limited before returning to full participation on Friday. He remains questionable for Sunday, and if activated from IR it would mark his first game since Week 2. The lineman recorded a sack in the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Ruled-Out Players

Evans has been ruled out for Sunday's game as he continues recovering from his Achilles injury. Shanahan said Evans is making progress, but emphasized the importance of allowing him to fully recover.

"We're just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn't act up again," Shanahan said. "But it's going in the right direction."

When asked about Evans' potential return, Shanahan said there is a chance he could be available next week.

Returning / No Game Designation

After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, Deebo Samuel Sr. progressed from limited on Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday. The receiver carries no game designation.

"Had a good week, healthy," Shanahan said. "First week back, so he's still getting back into it."

Allen also completed his first three practices with the 49ers following his move from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline. Shanahan confirmed that Allen will have a role against Dallas as he continues learning.

"He's catching up, putting a lot on his plate, working hard to get it, and expect him to get more and more each week," Shanahan said. "But it was a good first start this week."

RB Christian McCaffrey returned to full on Thursday and Friday after a Wednesday rest day. DB Siran Neal (knee, foot) was limited Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in full Friday. WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was a full participant throughout the week. All three carry no game designations.

Preparing for Dallas and Mexico

The 49ers embark on their two-week road trip starting with Dallas, then heading to Colorado Springs for altitude training before traveling to Mexico City for their second international game of the year.

The team will practice in Colorado Springs beginning Wednesday to help acclimate to the higher elevation ahead of its Week 11 matchup in Mexico City.

"I do think it makes you a couple percent better," Shanahan said of the altitude training. "Hopefully, we can take care of business this week, and then we'll get a couple days off for coaches to game plan. We'll start up in Colorado Wednesday, then we'll head to Mexico on Saturday. Looking forward to these two games."

Below is the complete Week 10 Status Report:

The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

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