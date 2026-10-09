Juszczyk and Three More Ruled OUT vs. Seahawks in Week 5; Williams Questionable Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their divisional Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Questionable Players

Williams was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices then returned to full participation Friday. The defensive lineman, who began the season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season, is expected to be activated ahead of Sunday's game.

"He's had a good two weeks," Shanahan said. "When he's out there, he'll be full go. We rotate our guys and understand it's his first game. We have to see how it goes."

Stout was limited in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He did not participate Friday and enters the weekend listed as questionable. When asked about Stout not practicing Friday, Shanahan said there was no setback.

Ruled-Out Players

Bosa and Thompson Jr. did not participate in practice throughout the week and will miss Sunday's matchup against Seattle.

Juszczyk and Sigle were also held out of all three practices this week. Juszczyk is dealing with a hyper-extended knee and bone bruise from the previous game, while Sigle is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Returning / No Game Designation

WR Mike Evans (ribs) returned to a limited practice status on Friday after sitting out Thursday's session. Evans, who has been playing through a rib injury from Week 3, enters the weekend without a game status designation. Evans did play last week while dealing with the same injury.

RB Kaelon Black (illness) was sick on Wednesday and was limited, then returned to full participation Thursday. DL Romello Height (hand) and LB Jaden Dugger (shoulder) were full participants throughout the week. All three enter the weekend without game status designations.

LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Christian McCaffrey, and T Trent Williams returned to full participation Thursday and Friday after receiving rest days Wednesday.

Preparing for Seattle

The 49ers spent the week preparing for the crowd noise at Lumen Field, where they will face their first traditional road environment of the season.

"Always a huge challenge when you get there," Shanahan said of the stadium noise in Seattle.

The team practiced using a silent count throughout the week, which helps the offense time the snap without having to hear the quarterback's calls over the crowd noise. Shanahan said the team made progress every day.