 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Juszczyk and Three More Ruled OUT vs. Seahawks in Week 5; Williams Questionable Ahead of #SFvsSEA

Oct 09, 2026 at 03:07 PM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their divisional Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out defensive linemen Nick Bosa (knee/calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) for Sunday's game. CB Upton Stout (shoulder) and DL Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable.

Questionable Players

Williams was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices then returned to full participation Friday. The defensive lineman, who began the season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season, is expected to be activated ahead of Sunday's game.

"He's had a good two weeks," Shanahan said. "When he's out there, he'll be full go. We rotate our guys and understand it's his first game. We have to see how it goes."

Stout was limited in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He did not participate Friday and enters the weekend listed as questionable. When asked about Stout not practicing Friday, Shanahan said there was no setback.

Ruled-Out Players

Bosa and Thompson Jr. did not participate in practice throughout the week and will miss Sunday's matchup against Seattle.

Juszczyk and Sigle were also held out of all three practices this week. Juszczyk is dealing with a hyper-extended knee and bone bruise from the previous game, while Sigle is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Returning / No Game Designation

WR Mike Evans (ribs) returned to a limited practice status on Friday after sitting out Thursday's session. Evans, who has been playing through a rib injury from Week 3, enters the weekend without a game status designation. Evans did play last week while dealing with the same injury.

RB Kaelon Black (illness) was sick on Wednesday and was limited, then returned to full participation Thursday. DL Romello Height (hand) and LB Jaden Dugger (shoulder) were full participants throughout the week. All three enter the weekend without game status designations.

LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Christian McCaffrey, and T Trent Williams returned to full participation Thursday and Friday after receiving rest days Wednesday.

Preparing for Seattle

The 49ers spent the week preparing for the crowd noise at Lumen Field, where they will face their first traditional road environment of the season.

"Always a huge challenge when you get there," Shanahan said of the stadium noise in Seattle.

The team practiced using a silent count throughout the week, which helps the offense time the snap without having to hear the quarterback's calls over the crowd noise. Shanahan said the team made progress every day.

"Worked on it all week and it gets better as the week goes," Shanahan said. "Thought it was really good today and expect it to be even better on Sunday."

Below is the complete Week 5 Status Report:

The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Related Content

news

Three Players Ruled Out vs. Broncos in Week 4; Mike Evans Questionable Ahead of #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into their contest against the Denver Broncos.

news

Nick Bosa OUT vs. Cardinals; Mike Evans Questionable Ahead of #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into their contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

De'Zhaun Stribling OUT, Kaelon Black and Eddy Piñeiro Questionable vs. Cardinals; Injury Report Ahead of #ARIvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the home opener contest against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Alfred Collins OUT, James Thompson Jr. Questionable vs. Rams; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the season opener contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Fred Warner OUT, Ricky Pearsall Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the Divisional Round contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Shanahan Addresses Warner, Kittle and Short-Week Prep Ahead of Divisional Round in Seattle

Kyle Shanahan shared updates on Fred Warner and George Kittle while outlining the 49ers short-week approach ahead of the Divisional Round rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Trent Williams, Renardo Green Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the Wild Card Weekend contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Injury Updates, Linebacker Depth; Shanahan Turns Focus to Wild Card Round at Philadelphia

Kyle Shanahan addressed injury updates and linebacker depth as the 49ers turn the page to a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Trent Williams, George Kittle Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the Week 18 Saturday night contest versus the Seattle Seahawks.

news

George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall Questionable vs. Bears; Injury Report Ahead of #CHIvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the Week 17 "Sunday Night Football" contest versus the Chicago Bears.

news

Ricky Pearsall OUT vs. Colts, Nick Martin Placed on IR; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsIND

The San Francisco 49ers released their latest injury updates headed into the Week 16 "Monday Night Football" contest versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising