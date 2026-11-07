49ers Rule Out Three Wide Receivers vs. Raiders; Bosa Returns to Full Practice Ahead of Week 9 #LVvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 9 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

Coming off their Week 8 Bye, the 49ers saw several players make progress toward returning to action. Friday came with good news as DL Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey both returning to full participation. The team also welcomed DL DeForest Buckner back to San Francisco earlier this week, and opened the practice windows for CB Nate Hobbs and WR Demarcus Robinson, both who are working their way back from the Injured Reserve List.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out wide receivers Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Christian Kirk (knee) for Sunday's game.

CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), Hobbs (adductor), and Robinson (ankle) are questionable.

Questionable Players

Hobbs and Robinson returned to practice this week after the 49ers opened their respective practice windows on Wednesday. Both players were limited in all practices throughout the week.

Robinson's potential return this Sunday would provide reinforcements as the 49ers are navigating injuries along the receiver front. Robinson has been sidelined since Week 2 after suffering an ankle injury during the game vs the Miami Dolphins.

When asked whether the team expects to activate Robinson and Hobbs ahead of Sunday's game, Shanahan said, "Most likely D-Rob. Not sure on Nate."

Both players would need to be activated from Injured Reserve before being eligible to play Sunday.

Neal returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday with knee and foot injuries.

Stout was limited throughout the week with a shoulder injury and was also listed with a neck injury Friday.

Ruled-Out Players

The 49ers will be without three wide receivers Sunday, with Evans, Kirk, and Samuel Sr., all ruled out.

Kirk suffered a meniscus injury on Thursday after participating in Wednesday's practice. The veteran receiver, who made his season debut in Week 7 against Atlanta, did not participate in Thursday or Friday's practices.

When asked whether his injury would need surgery, Shanahan said, "We're not sure yet. Still trying to decide."

Evans missed all three practices this week as he continues recovering from rib and Achilles injuries. He last played in the team's Week 6 victory over Washington, recording three receptions for 94 yards prior to exiting before halftime.

Samuel Sr. also missed all three practices with his hamstring injury.

Returning / No Game Designation

Bosa and McCaffrey both progressed to full participation Friday and carry no game designations heading into Sunday.

Bosa was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with knee and calf injuries before practicing in full on Friday. The defensive lineman has been sidelined since Week 2 and is now cleared to return against Las Vegas.

"Cleared to go. Had a real good week. I'm excited to have him back," Shanahan said.

McCaffrey also made progress throughout the week after dealing with a hamstring strain that happened during the team's Week 7 game in Atlanta. The running back sat out Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, and a full participant Friday.

LB Luke Gifford (groin), S Marques Sigle (ankle), and LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) were limited on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full on Friday. All three carry no game designations after missing the team's Week 7 matchup.

DL Mykel Williams (knee) was a full participant throughout the week, while T Trent Williams practiced in full on Thursday and Friday after receiving a rest day on Wednesday. Neither player carries a game designation.

Preparing for Las Vegas

The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium with a 6-1 record following their Week 8 Bye, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Atlanta.