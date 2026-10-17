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Kyle Juszczyk Available, Deebo Ruled OUT vs. Commanders in Week 6 #WASvsSF

Oct 17, 2026 at 02:51 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 6 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

Following Saturday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), LB Garret Wallow (hamstring), DL Nick Bosa (knee/calf), and S Marques Sigle (ankle) for Monday's game. WR Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), DL Gracen Halton (quad), DB Siran Neal (neck), WR Christian Kirk (calf), CB Upton Stout (shoulder), and DL Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable.

Questionable Players

Halton missed Thursday and Friday's practices with a quadricep injury before returning as a limited participant Saturday.

Kirk was limited throughout the week as he continues working toward his return. The wide receiver, who saw limited action during OTAs and training camp, could be activated ahead of Monday's matchup. When asked about Kirk's potential activation, Shanahan said, "Possibly."

Neal, Stout, and Williams were limited participants in all three practices and enter Monday's game listed as questionable.

Ruled-Out Players

Samuel Sr., Wallow, Bosa, and Sigle have been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Washington.

Returning / No Game Designation

FB Kyle Juszczyk is expected to return Monday after missing the team's Week 5 matchup against Seattle with a knee injury.

Shanahan praised his quick recovery after initial expectations said he could miss around three weeks.

"Juice has always been fast every time he's ever been hurt, but this was real impressive," Shanahan said.

DL James Thompson Jr. (ankle) also progressed throughout the week, going from a nonparticipant Thursday to limited Friday and full participation Saturday.

WR Jacob Cowing (ankle) was a full participant throughout the week. OL Colton McKivitz (illness) and OL Carver Willis (toe) returned to full participation Saturday. DL Romello Height (hand, illness) was limited Saturday after missing Friday's practice.

RB Christian McCaffrey and T Trent Williams returned to full participation Friday and Saturday after receiving rest days Thursday.

RB Kaelon Black did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a personal matter. Shanahan shared that Black was welcoming a baby and confirmed that he is expected to play Monday.

Preparing for "Monday Night Football"

The 49ers enter their first primetime matchup of the season with a 5-0 record as they prepare to host Washington.

With QB Brock Purdy approaching eligibility for the NFL's all-time career passer rating record, Shanahan credited his consistency and team-first approach.

"I think it shows how consistent Brock is," Shanahan said.

"Brock is such an unselfish player in that way," Shanahan said. "Every week, Brock plays to do what it takes to win, and sometimes that's being aggressive, sometimes it's not, but he plays to win."

Below is the complete Week 6 Status Report:

The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

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