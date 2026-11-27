The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

Coming off a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, the 49ers return home with a 9-1 record and an opportunity to complete the season sweep of their NFC West rival.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out two players, including QB Brock Purdy, and listed five as questionable for Sunday's game. QB Mac Jones will take over as the starting quarterback. Below is the full status report.

Players Ruled Out

Just days after earning his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season, Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup. The quarterback did not participate in practice this week after suffering the ankle injury in the second quarter vs. the Vikings.

Shanahan described Purdy's injury as more of a mid-ankle sprain than a low-ankle sprain, noting that it had not healed as quickly as the team had hoped. He did confirm that surgery is not needed and said he's optimistic about Purdy's availability next week, though it's still too early to tell.

With Purdy sidelined, the 49ers will turn to a familiar face in Jones, who stepped into the starting role on multiple occasions last season.

"He's had a great week," Shanahan said. "We went through this a lot with him last year, so everyone's got a ton of confidence in Mac."

Shanahan also spoke about Jones' ability to bring the same energy to the team every day, regardless of his role.

"Personality only goes so far. You still got to be a really good player, and he's proved that to this league a ton, and he definitely proved it to our team last year," Shanahan said.

Jones spoke with the media following Friday's practice and said he's continued to prepare like a starter throughout the season. After leading San Francisco to five wins in eight starts in 2025, Jones will make his first start against Seattle as a 49er on Sunday.

"It's an amazing defense. I've watched from the side for multiple games against this defense, but going up against them is going to be a huge challenge, and I'm looking forward to it," Jones said. "It's an opportunity I'm not going to take lightly."

QB Kurtis Rourke will move into the backup role behind Jones.

WR Jordan Watkins (groin) has also been ruled out after missing all three practices this week.

Questionable Players

WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is questionable after making his return to game action in Mexico City last Sunday. The veteran receiver, who scored a touchdown in his first game back since Week 6, did not participate in Wednesday's practice before returning to limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

LB Dre Greenlaw (neck), is questionable for the second-straight week after sitting out against the Vikings in Mexico City. He was limited in all three practices this week.

CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) was also limited throughout the week, while DB Siran Neal (knee, foot) returned as limited on Friday after missing the first two practices. Both are questionable.

The 49ers could get some help along the offensive line this weekend with OL Austen Pleasants (knee) working his way back from Injured Reserve. Pleasants was limited on Wednesday before practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. His potential return comes at a good time for San Francisco, which placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List on Wednesday following his season-ending ankle injury against Minnesota.

Shanahan said Pleasants has made good progress in his first week back at practice, working exclusively at tackle, with a decision on his activation expected Saturday.

"He is versatile enough to play all those spots. He proved that in training camp," Shanahan said.

Returning / No Game Designation

The 49ers added some depth to their secondary this week, activating CB Nate Hobbs from the Injured Reserve List on Wednesday. Hobbs, who was questionable heading into the Mexico City matchup with an adductor injury, is off the injury report this week.

DB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and OL Carver Willis (illness) returned to full participation on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Both carry no game designation.

DL Khalid Kareem (ankle), who was inactive against Minnesota, was a full participant throughout the week. DL Romello Height (hand) and DL Mykel Williams (hand) also practiced in full all week. All three carry no game designations.

Preparing for Seattle

The 49ers will face the Seahawks for the second time this season after securing a 32-29 victory at Lumen Field in Week 5.

Shanahan spoke about the history of the rivalry and how it has continued to grow throughout his tenure in San Francisco.

"When you have two good teams, it only gets bigger, and that's how it's been throughout my 10 years here too," Shanahan said. "Seattle always seems up there. I think we do too."

Sunday also marks the 49ers annual My Cause My Cleats game, presented by Shoe Palace, where players will take the field in customized cleats representing causes and organizations meaningful to them.

Below is the complete Week 12 Status Report:

QB Brock Purdy (ankle) - OUT

WR Jordan Watkins (groin) - OUT

WR Mike Evans (Achilles) - Questionable

LB Dre Greenlaw (neck) - Questionable

CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) - Questionable

DB Siran Neal (knee, foot) - Questionable

OL Austen Pleasants (knee) - Questionable