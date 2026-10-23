49ers Rule Out Mike Evans vs. Falcons; Christian Kirk Questionable Ahead of Week 7 #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 7 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Following Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out WR Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), DL Nick Bosa (knee/calf), LB Luke Gifford (groin), S Marques Sigle (ankle), and LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) for Sunday's game.
WR Christian Kirk (calf), DB Siran Neal (knee), and CB Upton Stout (shoulder) are questionable.
Questionable Players
Kirk was a full participant in all three practices this week as he continues working towards his return. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak shared a positive update on the veteran receiver's progress Thursday.
"He looks good. We got him back into practice last week and you can see him getting better this week for sure," Kubiak said. "He's a guy who's been preparing mentally, so it's been impressive to see him step in and just be really sharp on the details."
Neal and Stout did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practices before returning to a limited session on Friday. Both defensive backs enter Sunday's matchup listed as questionable.
Ruled-Out Players
Evans has been ruled out after missing all three practices this week with rib and Achilles injuries. The veteran wide receiver exited San Francisco's Week 6 victory over Washington right before half after recording three receptions for 94 yards.
With Evans and Samuel Sr. sidelined, Kubiak expressed confidence in the receiving group and the opportunity for other players to step into larger roles like Kirk and WR Jordan Watkins.
"It's a big moment for those guys. If Mike's not able to go, then guys got to step up and we have full confidence in them," Kubiak said. "Mike's a heck of a player and he's been huge for us this year, but we're very confident in the people that we have going right now."
Bosa, Samuel Sr., Sigle, and Wallow remain sidelined after also missing San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against Washington.
Gifford has also been ruled out after missing all three practices this week with a groin injury.
Returning / No Game Designation
DL Mykel Williams (knee) progressed throughout the week, going from a nonparticipant Wednesday to limited participation Thursday and full participation Friday.
S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and LB Jaden Dugger (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday.
DL Romello Height (hand) was a full participant throughout the week, while T Trent Williams returned to full participation Thursday and Friday after receiving a rest day Wednesday.
All five players carry no game designations heading into Sunday's matchup.
Preparing for Atlanta
The 49ers enter Week 7 with a 6-0 record following their 23-17 "Monday Night Football" victory over the Washington Commanders.
As San Francisco prepares for its first East Coast road trip of the season, Shanahan emphasized the importance of maintaining focus against a competitive Falcons team.
"When you turn on Atlanta's film, they know how big of a challenge this is," Shanahan said. "We got a number of guys down. We know they do too, but they're a team that their record doesn't show it, but they're a team that should be there in the end."
Below is the complete Week 7 Status Report:
- WR Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) - OUT
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) - OUT
- LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) - OUT
- DL Nick Bosa (knee, calf) - OUT
- LB Luke Gifford (groin) - OUT
- S Marques Sigle (ankle) - OUT
- DB Siran Neal (knee) - Questionable
- WR Christian Kirk (calf) - Questionable
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) - Questionable
The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.