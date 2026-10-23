49ers Rule Out Mike Evans vs. Falcons; Christian Kirk Questionable Ahead of Week 7 #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 7 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Questionable Players

Kirk was a full participant in all three practices this week as he continues working towards his return. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak shared a positive update on the veteran receiver's progress Thursday.

"He looks good. We got him back into practice last week and you can see him getting better this week for sure," Kubiak said. "He's a guy who's been preparing mentally, so it's been impressive to see him step in and just be really sharp on the details."

Neal and Stout did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practices before returning to a limited session on Friday. Both defensive backs enter Sunday's matchup listed as questionable.

Ruled-Out Players

Evans has been ruled out after missing all three practices this week with rib and Achilles injuries. The veteran wide receiver exited San Francisco's Week 6 victory over Washington right before half after recording three receptions for 94 yards.

With Evans and Samuel Sr. sidelined, Kubiak expressed confidence in the receiving group and the opportunity for other players to step into larger roles like Kirk and WR Jordan Watkins.

"It's a big moment for those guys. If Mike's not able to go, then guys got to step up and we have full confidence in them," Kubiak said. "Mike's a heck of a player and he's been huge for us this year, but we're very confident in the people that we have going right now."

Bosa, Samuel Sr., Sigle, and Wallow remain sidelined after also missing San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against Washington.

Gifford has also been ruled out after missing all three practices this week with a groin injury.

Returning / No Game Designation

DL Mykel Williams (knee) progressed throughout the week, going from a nonparticipant Wednesday to limited participation Thursday and full participation Friday.

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and LB Jaden Dugger (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday.

DL Romello Height (hand) was a full participant throughout the week, while T Trent Williams returned to full participation Thursday and Friday after receiving a rest day Wednesday.

All five players carry no game designations heading into Sunday's matchup.

Preparing for Atlanta

The 49ers enter Week 7 with a 6-0 record following their 23-17 "Monday Night Football" victory over the Washington Commanders.

As San Francisco prepares for its first East Coast road trip of the season, Shanahan emphasized the importance of maintaining focus against a competitive Falcons team.