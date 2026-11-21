The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week in Colorado Springs ahead of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Following their 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers continued preparations for their second international game of the season, altitude training at the United States Air Force Academy.

Before Friday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan listed nine players as questionable for Sunday's game, including WR Mike Evans and LB Dre Greenlaw. No players were ruled out. Below is the full status report.

Questionable Players

Evans is questionable after returning to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury. The veteran receiver, who has missed the team's last two games, was limited on Thursday and Friday as he continues working towards a return.

"He had a good day of practice yesterday," Shanahan said. "As always, he's a little sore today, but going in the right direction."

Shanahan said the team will likely make a decision on his availability Saturday. He also emphasized the impact Evans could have on the offense if he's available Sunday.

"Having Mike out there, everyone knows how good Mike is," Shanahan said. "Mike's our guy and a very unique player and been doing it at a high level for a very long time."

Greenlaw is also questionable after missing Wednesday with a neck injury. He returned to limited participation on Thursday and Friday. Shanahan said he hopes he will be available on Sunday.

"He's limited and questionable from it, but hoping he'll be all right," Shanahan said. "You never know with nerves and stuff like that, but hoping it continues to go the right direction."

CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) and DL C.J. West (knee) are also questionable after practicing in full this week. Both players remain on the Injured Reserve and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play this Sunday.

QB Mac Jones (illness) was limited on Wednesday, did not practice Thursday, and returned to limited on Friday. He is also questionable for Sunday's matchup.

Returning / No Game Designation

DB Deommodore Lenoir and CB Renardo Green (back) made progress this week after entering last Sunday as questionable. The defensive backs both suited up against Dallas. Lenoir was dealing with a foot injury last week, and has made his way off the injury report this week, while Green progressed from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday and Friday. Green carries no game designation.

"They didn't practice last week, we weren't sure if they were going to fully play, and they're not on the injury report this week, so a lot better," Shanahan said.

S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) also returned to full participation on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. DB Siran Neal (knee, foot) was limited Wednesday before practicing in full the rest of the week. Both carry no game designations.

RB Christian McCaffrey and T Trent Williams returned to full participation after receiving rest days on Wednesday. LS Jon Weeks (chest) and DL Mykel Williams (hand, ankle) came up on the injury report, but were full participation throughout the week. All four carry no game designations.

Preparing for Mexico City

The 49ers concluded their week of altitude training in Colorado Springs and will travel to Mexico City on Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Shanahan said the team has continued adjusting to the elevation throughout the week while remaining focused on preparations for the Vikings.

"Everybody gets better each day but you can definitely still feel it," Shanahan said. "We'll be better after today, a little bit better tomorrow."