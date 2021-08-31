Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2021 53-man Roster

Ahead of Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, the San Francisco 49ers have officially trimmed their roster from 80 to its initial 53 players. NFL rosters are fluid, and that's no exception for San Francisco. As the team continues to evaluate the roster, it's likely the 49ers will continue to make moves over the course of the week and through the rest of the season.

"Everyone makes such a big deal of the final 53," Shanahan said on Monday. "The only day it's the final 53 is on that day. Never in the history of the NFL has it ever been your final 53. You're changing that roster throughout the year, all the time. And yeah, guys might have opportunities to go other places and get on theirs, but we have guys go down and we have to change this roster throughout the year. We like to bring people in that we know and guys that we've worked with. And I see those guys in this building."