How 49ers vs. Rams Looks Different in Week 8: Oppositional Research 💪

Defensively for the 49ers, cornerback Charvarius Ward tallied a team-high 10 tackles. Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the safety a team-high third INT on the season. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa sacked Mahomes once, earning his seventh sack this season and also tying for second-most among the NFL. The Rams 31st-overall ranked offense will be up against a 49ers defense that is ranked third overall in the league.

Bosa and San Francisco's defensive line have a chance to tally even more sacks this week, as the Rams offensive line has allowed a total of 22.0 on Stafford. Taking down LA's quarterback will be a key to success for the 49ers, as he finished against the Panthers with a 78.8% completion percentage, his highest since joining the Rams in 2021. The 49ers defense will also need to find a way to contain Stafford's top targets. Wide receiver Allen Robinson II recorded 63 yards on five catches and one touchdown in Week 6, a season-high in receiving yards for Robinson. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished the game against Carolina with 80 yards on seven catches – the third game in a row that Kupp has tallied at least 75 receiving yards.