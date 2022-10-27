Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃

Oct 27, 2022 at 07:55 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

In the spirit of Halloween time, San Francisco 49ers players hosted a festive fall celebration at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch where guests with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program enjoyed a fun afternoon of Halloween activities.

49ers ownership, Jenna York and Mara York, along with defensive lineman Arik Armstead, offensive linemen Jake Brendel, Daniel Brunskill, Spencer Burford, Jason Poe and Nick Zakelj, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebackers Oren Burks and Marcelino McCrary-Ball and quarterback Brock Purdy were in attendance for the festive celebration in Morgan Hill. When guests arrived, they were welcomed with a dessert table that included bowls filled with Halloween candy. The group was also surprised with another special guest, the 49ers team mascot Sourdough Sam.

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
Kym Fortino/49ers

Related Links

Together, players and guests took group photos by the farm's pumpkin pyramids and hay bales. Guests arrived in their Halloween costumes and players even took part in dressing up, wearing superhero masks and capes with their jerseys.

Following photos and lunch, their afternoon included fun fall activities such as a hayride, walking through a corn maze, firing off Spina's famous pumpkin blasters and more.

"It was so fun hanging out with the kids," Burks said. "The pumpkin blasters was probably one of the highlights, just launching pumpkins across the field, you can't beat that. That was a lot of fun. Trying to hit the targets, they were way better than I was. I wasn't able to hit the target, but maybe next time."

While picking up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, one lucky guest found a hidden surprise. The winner received two tickets to Super Bowl LVII and was cheered on by fellow guests and players and embraced by Juszczyk.

"I love to come out here and see the kids," Juszczyk said. "Running around in the corn maze here and picking up some pumpkins. I'm sure they bring me more joy than I'm giving them, I promise. It's too much fun to see the smiles on their faces and to be a part of the whole thing."

The fun-filled day was a perfect bonding opportunity, not just between the teammates, but with their local community.

49ers Players Celebrate Halloween at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

49ers players joined guests from Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program for a Halloween party.

OL Jason Poe
1 / 64

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 64

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
3 / 64

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
4 / 64

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 64

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
6 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
7 / 64

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Spencer Burford, OL Daniel Brunskill, FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Jason Poe, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 64

OL Jake Brendel, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Spencer Burford, OL Daniel Brunskill, FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Jason Poe, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
9 / 64

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe, QB Brock Purdy
10 / 64

OL Jason Poe, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
11 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford
12 / 64

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
13 / 64

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
14 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
15 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 64

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj
17 / 64

QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
19 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
20 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
21 / 64

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 64

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
23 / 64

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
24 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
25 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 64

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
27 / 64

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
28 / 64

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
29 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
30 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford
31 / 64

LB Oren Burks, OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill
33 / 64

QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
34 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 64

OL Jason Poe, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
36 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Daniel Brunskill
37 / 64

OL Jason Poe, OL Daniel Brunskill

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
38 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill
39 / 64

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Nick Zakelj
40 / 64

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy
41 / 64

OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
43 / 64

OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
44 / 64

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
45 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
46 / 64

OL Daniel Brunskill

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj
47 / 64

OL Jake Brendel, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
48 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj
49 / 64

QB Brock Purdy, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj
50 / 64

OL Jake Brendel, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
51 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
52 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy
53 / 64

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
54 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
55 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
56 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
57 / 64

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
58 / 64

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
59 / 64

Sourdough Sam, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
60 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
61 / 64

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
62 / 64

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
63 / 64

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch
64 / 64

49ers Visit Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® that was modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

San Francisco 49ers players worked with Find Your Anchor to create hope-filled boxes aimed at suicide prevention to send out to their Bay Area community.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Spencer Burford, Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE, Inc. to connect with their local community and inspire marginalized youth.

news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages Ahead of Week 1 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how teams wished their luck to the 49ers in the start of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent time with pediatric cancer patients and donated a signed helmet to benefit childhood cancer research.

news

Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸

Check out the setting up, behind the scenes and funny moments of the 49ers 2022 official team photo day.

news

Off the Field: Kittle Fulfills His 'Dream' in Curling Competition 🥌

The people's tight end joined fellow NFL players Trent Taylor, Robert Tonyan Jr. and T.J. Hockenson to learn how to curl and compete in a two-on-two curling match.

news

The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Sacramento-based nonprofit partnered with the 49ers to host nine top-ranked matchups in Northern and Southern California

news

Off the Field: 49ers 'Madden 23' Ratings Revealed 🎮

Trent Williams, George Kittle and Fred Warner are San Francisco's top-rated players in this year's iteration of the popular EA Sports video game.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Unveils His Hidden Chess Talent ♟

Arik Armstead strengthened his chess game this offseason, virtually competing against Robert Saleh and other NFL stars.

news

49ers Foundation Hosts "Players for a Purpose" Kickoff Event August 14

Tickets are on sale for the 49ers Foundation fundraiser that welcomes the Faithful on-field at Levi's® Stadium for dinner alongside members of organization.

Advertising