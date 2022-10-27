Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃

Together, players and guests took group photos by the farm's pumpkin pyramids and hay bales. Guests arrived in their Halloween costumes and players even took part in dressing up, wearing superhero masks and capes with their jerseys.

"It was so fun hanging out with the kids," Burks said. "The pumpkin blasters was probably one of the highlights, just launching pumpkins across the field, you can't beat that. That was a lot of fun. Trying to hit the targets, they were way better than I was. I wasn't able to hit the target, but maybe next time."