49ers to See Familiar Faces vs. Broncos: Oppositional Research 💪

The 49ers defense typically prepares to see Wilson twice a year. This season, their only battle with the QB is in Week 3. San Francisco has a long history with the former Seattle Seahawks signal caller, Wilson's record is 16-4 against the 49ers in his career.

"He still is great at – probably the best at – being able to extend plays," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Guys are able to find that soft spot in the zone and he's able to hit defenses who are not quite on it and create explosive plays. So for us, that's one thing we've been harping on is just Russell is still Russell. He can make you pay if you're not on it... We have to be on top of our game defensively or he'll make you pay."