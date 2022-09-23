Presented by

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

Sep 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Denver for the team's first "Sunday Night Football" game of the 2022 season, and the team looks a lot different than it did this time last week. There are new offensive weapons available and a new quarterback under center.

Garoppolo Gets Back into the Groove

The most notable of the 49ers personnel changes involved placing quarterback Trey Lance on IR and moving veteran Jimmy Garoppolo back into the starting quarterback role for the first time since last season's NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo, who had been playing the part of scout team quarterback to start 2022, now has two full practices under his belt working in as QB1.

"You don't get the same reps when you're the backup, so your mental preparation is different," Garoppolo said. "I love running scout team. It's always fun, so I got to do that for a couple weeks, but now, it's just back to normal, I guess."

As he takes over the offense, Garoppolo is being asked to create chemistry with several different offensive weapons in a short amount of time with a Sunday primetime matchup quickly approaching. Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud III are the newest additions to the receiving corps, and Garoppolo's already noted one important attribute about the duo.

"It's been awesome," Garoppolo said. "There are some good players out there. I'm not trying to pump anyone up too much, but some of those guys can fly. Ray-Ray, not being a young guy, but just a new guy, he can move. Danny can move. There's a lot of speed out there, so the chemistry's coming. It's coming, and it'll only get better."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan puts less stock into the need to build the rapport to see immediate production on the field.

"I do think that stuff's a little overrated," Shanahan said. "If they're open, he's usually going to hit them…You mainly train the guys in the offense, and then, they get very similar and Jimmy's been used to all the other wideouts, and those guys are fitting in just fine."

No. 10's previous five seasons with the team have allowed him to pick up where he left off with the veterans.

"It's getting there," Garoppolo said jokingly when asked about his connection with tight end George Kittle.

49ers Practice Before Traveling to the Mile High City for Week 3 vs. Broncos

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
2 / 26

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
3 / 26

OL Leroy Watson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
5 / 26

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
6 / 26

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
8 / 26

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurt Benkert
9 / 26

QB Kurt Benkert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
11 / 26

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
12 / 26

OL Leroy Watson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
14 / 26

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
15 / 26

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
16 / 26

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, OL Jason Poe
17 / 26

OL Aaron Banks, OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 26

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
22 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurt Benkert, QB Brock Purdy, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 26

QB Kurt Benkert, QB Brock Purdy, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 26

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
26 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Lance Rejoins Team Meetings

It's been less than a week since the 49ers sophomore quarterback underwent surgery to repair a couple of season-ending ankle injuries, and he's already found a way to reunite with his team. Per Garoppolo, Lance has hopped back into team meetings.

"He's already been in a couple meetings with us through zoom," Garoppolo said when asked about how Lance can train before his rehab begins. "Whatever you can do mentally. Physically, it's tough right now, but he'll get back."

Lance has received visits from teammates throughout the week, and if the doctors had cleared him, he wanted to travel with the team for "Sunday Night Football" this weekend.

"He's trying to come to the game this week," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I don't think he'll be able to, until the swelling goes down, but he'll be back and a part of us sooner than later."

Kittle on the Mend in Week 3

Thursday marked three-straight practices for Kittle (as a limited participant) since suffering a groin injury in Week 1. Although there's been no official word as to whether the veteran tight end will make his 2022 debut in the Mile High City, all signs are pointing in that direction.

In an interview on Friday morning with KNBR's Murph and Mac show, Shanahan said he'd be "surprised" if Kittle doesn't play on Sunday.

Thursday, the tight end also spoke to reporters with the expectation of playing against the Broncos.

"I'm pretty happy," Kittle answered when asked about being able to play in Week 3. "I've just had a breath of fresh air, honestly. It's just great to be back on the football field with the boys."

Left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice on Thursday after taking a veteran rest day on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead missed practice for a second-straight day (foot) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (ankle) also did not practice.

Related Content

news

Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered his first injury report for Week 3 and broke down new personnel additions announced Wednesday afternoon.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers pick up a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks with some big performances from all three phases and earn notable PFF grades through Week 2.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft

The San Francisco 49ers sustained three significant injuries in their home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance Announced Out with Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback exited the game versus the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

news

Kittle Back at Practice; Brunskill Ruled Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined for most of the last two weeks with a groin injury.

news

Wilson Jr.: 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers RBs Work Through Injury

With Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve, Jeff Wilson Jr. and the rookie running backs prepare to step up against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Shanahan Shares Kittle, Brunskill Injury Updates and Roster Changes in Week 2

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on George Kittle and Daniel Brunskill as the team ramps up Week 2 preparation for the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Mitchell Headed to IR; Shanahan 'Not Sure' of Week 2 Kittle Return and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an update on Elijah Mitchell's knee injury; the second-year running back is expected to miss several weeks of the regular season.

news

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent time with pediatric cancer patients and donated a signed helmet to benefit childhood cancer research.

news

Shanahan, Lance Shift Gears to Game Week; 49ers Injury Report for Wednesday

Kyle Shanahan and Trey Lance discussed the team's approach to preparing for the regular season, and George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and others land on 49ers first injury report of the week.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Team Captains

Ahead of San Francisco's season opener versus the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 2022 team captains.

Advertising