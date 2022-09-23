Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Denver for the team's first "Sunday Night Football" game of the 2022 season, and the team looks a lot different than it did this time last week. There are new offensive weapons available and a new quarterback under center.

Garoppolo Gets Back into the Groove

The most notable of the 49ers personnel changes involved placing quarterback Trey Lance on IR and moving veteran Jimmy Garoppolo back into the starting quarterback role for the first time since last season's NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo, who had been playing the part of scout team quarterback to start 2022, now has two full practices under his belt working in as QB1.

"You don't get the same reps when you're the backup, so your mental preparation is different," Garoppolo said. "I love running scout team. It's always fun, so I got to do that for a couple weeks, but now, it's just back to normal, I guess."

As he takes over the offense, Garoppolo is being asked to create chemistry with several different offensive weapons in a short amount of time with a Sunday primetime matchup quickly approaching. Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud III are the newest additions to the receiving corps, and Garoppolo's already noted one important attribute about the duo.

"It's been awesome," Garoppolo said. "There are some good players out there. I'm not trying to pump anyone up too much, but some of those guys can fly. Ray-Ray, not being a young guy, but just a new guy, he can move. Danny can move. There's a lot of speed out there, so the chemistry's coming. It's coming, and it'll only get better."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan puts less stock into the need to build the rapport to see immediate production on the field.

"I do think that stuff's a little overrated," Shanahan said. "If they're open, he's usually going to hit them…You mainly train the guys in the offense, and then, they get very similar and Jimmy's been used to all the other wideouts, and those guys are fitting in just fine."

No. 10's previous five seasons with the team have allowed him to pick up where he left off with the veterans.