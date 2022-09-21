Presented by

49ers Place Trey Lance on IR; Sign QB and RB to the Practice Squad

Sep 21, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed QB Kurt Benkert and RB Tevin Coleman to the team's practice squad and released CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Mack originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 14, 2022.

Benkert originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons on May 1, 2018. Over the past four seasons with the Falcons (2018-2020) and the Green Bay Packers (2021), Benkert has appeared in one game and spent time between the two team's practice squads and active rosters.

A 27-year old native of Baltimore, MD, Benkert attended the University of Virginia, where he appeared in 24 games for the Cavaliers and completed 534 of 925 passes for 5,759 yards and 46 touchdowns after transferring from East Carolina University.

Coleman (6-1, 210) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past seven seasons with the Falcons (2015-18), 49ers (2019-20) and New York Jets (2021), he has appeared in 89 games (37 starts) and registered 777 carries for 3,393 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 128 receptions for 1,273 yards and 12 touchdowns. Coleman has also appeared in eight postseason games (two starts) and recorded 86 carries for 388 yards and three touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Coleman appeared in 11 games (5 starts) with the Jets, where he finished with 84 rushes for 356 yards to go along with 11 receptions for 49 yards.

A 29-year-old native of Oak Forest, IL, Coleman attended Indiana University, where he appeared in 33 games for the Hoosiers and registered 452 rushes for 3,219 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Vincent Jr. originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 14, 2022.

