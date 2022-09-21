49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers redeemed themselves in their home opener, taking down the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 to lock down their first win of the season. Despite emerging from Sunday's contest as the victors, the team suffered major losses to its offensive unit. Starting quarterback Trey Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury while running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain, respectively.
In an amazing display of resilience, the 49ers rallied to put together a true team win with contributions from all three phases. On the ground, San Francisco gained 189 yards on 45 carries, and on the other side of the ball, the defense produced two interceptions, two sacks and held Seattle's rushing attack to 36 yards. Special teams also had a huge play—TE Ross Dwelley recovered a muffed punt to set his team up in the red zone on the ensuing touchdown-scoring drive.
In that dominant performance over the Seahawks, there were several noteworthy performances according to Kambui Bomani of Pro Football Focus. Here is a look at the top performers from Week 2:
Top Offensive Performer: OL Aaron Banks
"The Niners' offensive line allowed just nine total pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps and didn't give up a single sack to the Seahawks. The unit finished with a 78.8 pass-blocking grade."
Banks earned a 77.7 overall grade, the highest amongst all 49ers offensive players after Week 2. He also owned the highest pass-blocking grade on offense, coming in at an 81.8, and he allowed just one pressure against Seattle. This is a huge performance for the second-year guard who is one of the three new starters on the interior of the 49ers offensive line.
Top Defensive Performer: Nick Bosa
"Seven total pressures — four hurries, two sacks and a quarterback hit — highlighted the dominance of edge-rushing phenom Nick Bosa. The former Buckeye finished with a season-high 90.0 pass-rushing grade on 25 snaps."
Bosa closed out Week 2 with an 89.6 overall rating and was also the team's highest-rated pass-rusher with a 90.2 grade.
Safeties in Good Company
Two 49ers – Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr.— find themselves in the top 5 of PFF's highest graded safeties. Hufanga is ranked No. 2 overall behind Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with an overall rating of 90.7 after the first two weeks of the season.
Hufanga opened up the year with a big showing in Chicago that included an interception, 11 total tackles and a pass defended. The sophomore safety followed up that stat line with another impressive one in The Bay in the home opener. Against Seattle, Hufanga had six total tackles and two passes defended, one of which helped create the pick opportunity for Gipson Sr. No. 31 hauled in that interception and added a pass breakup of his own to enter the top 5 safety group with a 82.1 overall grade.