49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers redeemed themselves in their home opener, taking down the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 to lock down their first win of the season. Despite emerging from Sunday's contest as the victors, the team suffered major losses to its offensive unit. Starting quarterback Trey Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury while running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain, respectively.

In an amazing display of resilience, the 49ers rallied to put together a true team win with contributions from all three phases. On the ground, San Francisco gained 189 yards on 45 carries, and on the other side of the ball, the defense produced two interceptions, two sacks and held Seattle's rushing attack to 36 yards. Special teams also had a huge play—TE Ross Dwelley recovered a muffed punt to set his team up in the red zone on the ensuing touchdown-scoring drive.

In that dominant performance over the Seahawks, there were several noteworthy performances according to Kambui Bomani of Pro Football Focus. Here is a look at the top performers from Week 2:

Top Offensive Performer: OL Aaron Banks

"The Niners' offensive line allowed just nine total pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps and didn't give up a single sack to the Seahawks. The unit finished with a 78.8 pass-blocking grade."