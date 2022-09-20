Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft 

RB Tyrion Davis-Price Suffers High Ankle Sprain

The 49ers running back room is down another player after Sunday's contest. Davis-Price, who made his NFL debut against Seattle, suffered a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for a "few weeks." The rookie running back rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries highlighted by a 20-yard gain in San Francisco's opening drive.

"Ty did it (got injured) early in the game, but he didn't know about it and neither did we," Shanahan said. "We never knew that he was hurt. He didn't, so he was able to go most of the game, so JP (Jordan Mason) didn't get in there on offense. He'll have to be ready this week."

With Davis-Price unavailable, the 49ers are left with just two running backs on the active roster, Jeff Wilson Jr. and undrafted rookie free agent, Jordan Mason. The 49ers also signed former Colts 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack to the practice squad early last week. Shanahan expects to be making more additions to this position group in the coming days.

"We didn't know about Ty until a little bit later, but we've got to get on that (adding personnel)," Shanahan said. "We know we had some in last week, and we're going to have to bring in a group again."

TE Tyler Kroft Expected to Miss Time with MCL Sprain

San Francisco is also wearing thin at the tight end position with Kroft suffering an MCL sprain. Kroft is the second 49ers tight end to sustain a significant injury this season, and he is expected to miss a few weeks as he rehabs. Veteran George Kittle is on the mend, rejoining practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but he was still not quite ready for game action against Seattle.

"He was close," Shanahan said when asked about Kittle's readiness to play Sunday. "That's why we took it that far, but obviously, he wasn't able to go. I'm glad we didn't because he could have got through the game but there was going to be a higher risk of him reinjuring that. To be able to pull that game off and still pull off a win, I'm glad about the decision we made, and that should give him a much better chance to go this week."