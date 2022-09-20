Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft 

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries following the team's first win of the season. As the team breaks down its performance versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan is evaluating the depth of several position groups in his offensive unit.
QB Trey Lance Undergoes Surgery for Season-Ending Ankle Injuries
Lance suffered two injuries – a fibula fracture and ligament disruption – to his right ankle that were surgically repaired Monday morning. The sophomore quarterback posted an update following his procedure thanking his supporters as he begins the road to recovery.
"I truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers," Lance wrote on Twitter. "Surgery was a success, and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it's all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!"
Shanahan mentioned that some 49ers players had already gone to visit Lance in the hospital and that he would be in contact with his QB to check in on him.
As of now, the 49ers only have two available quarterbacks on the roster, Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Brock Purdy. The 49ers head coach expressed the need to add a quarterback to the practice squad in the event of any future injuries.
"We do need a third man up in case something happens," Shanahan said. "He's (third quarterback) one play away from being the quarterback, and he's two plays away from being our starter. You have to plan that at every position and obviously, quarterback being the most important."
RB Tyrion Davis-Price Suffers High Ankle Sprain
The 49ers running back room is down another player after Sunday's contest. Davis-Price, who made his NFL debut against Seattle, suffered a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for a "few weeks." The rookie running back rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries highlighted by a 20-yard gain in San Francisco's opening drive.
"Ty did it (got injured) early in the game, but he didn't know about it and neither did we," Shanahan said. "We never knew that he was hurt. He didn't, so he was able to go most of the game, so JP (Jordan Mason) didn't get in there on offense. He'll have to be ready this week."
With Davis-Price unavailable, the 49ers are left with just two running backs on the active roster, Jeff Wilson Jr. and undrafted rookie free agent, Jordan Mason. The 49ers also signed former Colts 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack to the practice squad early last week. Shanahan expects to be making more additions to this position group in the coming days.
"We didn't know about Ty until a little bit later, but we've got to get on that (adding personnel)," Shanahan said. "We know we had some in last week, and we're going to have to bring in a group again."
TE Tyler Kroft Expected to Miss Time with MCL Sprain
San Francisco is also wearing thin at the tight end position with Kroft suffering an MCL sprain. Kroft is the second 49ers tight end to sustain a significant injury this season, and he is expected to miss a few weeks as he rehabs. Veteran George Kittle is on the mend, rejoining practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but he was still not quite ready for game action against Seattle.
"He was close," Shanahan said when asked about Kittle's readiness to play Sunday. "That's why we took it that far, but obviously, he wasn't able to go. I'm glad we didn't because he could have got through the game but there was going to be a higher risk of him reinjuring that. To be able to pull that game off and still pull off a win, I'm glad about the decision we made, and that should give him a much better chance to go this week."
Ross Dwelley put together a noteworthy performance in the absence of Kittle. The fifth-year tight end scored the 49ers first receiving touchdown of the year and recovered a muffed punt by Seattle.