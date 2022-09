"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle this morning, an injury that occurred in yesterday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

"Surgery was performed to repair two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season."