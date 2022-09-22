Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

Benkert entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers before landing in the The Bay. Benkert told reporters he was working in tech consulting, gaming and social media before signing with an NFL team.

He wore jersey No. 14 at practice Wednesday and began working in with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy during individual drills. Coleman was also a participant in practice and wore No. 28.

Injury Report from Wednesday's Practice

Per Shanahan, Armstead injured his foot in Sunday's game against Seattle. When asked if there was concern regarding his availability for Week 3, the head coach said he believed Armstead would be "all right."

Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle appears to be trending in the right direction and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He took part in individual drills and was also seen catching passes from Garoppolo.

Integrating Garoppolo into the Offense

Wednesday marked Garoppolo's first practice as a starter this season. Given his past five seasons with the team, getting No. 10 up to speed hasn't been a daunting task for the veteran QB, and the focus, at this point, is to get him used to taking the bulk of the reps at practices. When it comes to building chemistry with newer receivers, the head coach doesn't anticipate that being an issue either.