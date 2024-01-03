Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl

Bosa earns his fourth overall and third-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2020, 2022-24). In 16 starts this season, he has registered 52 tackles, including 16 for loss, an NFL-high 35 quarterback hits, a team-high 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed. His 10.5 sacks this season give him 53.5 in his career, the third-most in franchise history.

Hargrave earns his second career Pro Bowl selection (2022 & 2024) and first as a member of the 49ers. In 15 starts this season, he has registered 44 tackles, including eight for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 7.0 sacks and one pass defense.

An 11-year veteran who signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017, Juszczyk earns his eighth-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2017-24) and seventh straight as a member of the 49ers. His eight Pro Bowl selections are the most ever by a fullback. In 16 games played this season (15 starts), he has registered 14 receptions for 119 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns through the air to go along with five carries for six yards on the ground.

Kittle earns his fifth overall and third-consecutive Pro Bowl selection (2019-20, 2022-24). In 16 starts this season, he has registered 65 receptions for 1,020 receiving yards (15.7 average) and six touchdowns. His 1,020 receiving yards mark his third-career 1,000-yard season, the third-most in franchise history, and the most among NFL TEs this season. His 15.7 yards per reception also lead NFL TEs.

Purdy earns his first career Pro Bowl selection. In 16 games this season, he has completed 308 of his 444 passing attempts for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns with a passer rating of 113.0. His 113.0 passer rating leads the NFL while his 4,280 passing yards rank second in the league and are the most in a single season by a 49ers QB. He is the first 49ers QB selected to a Pro Bowl since QB Jeff Garcia in 2002.

McCaffrey, who was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 season, earns his third overall and second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2023-24). In 16 starts this season, he has registered 272 carries for an NFL-high 1,459 yards (5.4 average) and 14 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. His 14 rushing touchdowns are the most in a season in franchise history while his 1,459 rushing yards are the fourth-most in a season in franchise history.

Warner earns the third overall and second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection of his career (2021, 2023-24). In 16 starts, he has registered a team-high 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and four forced fumbles this season. His 11 passes defensed lead all NFL LBs and his four interceptions are tied for the most among the position. Warner is the only player in the NFL with 130-or-more tackles, 10-or-more passes defensed and 4-or-more interceptions.

A six-year veteran who signed with the 49ers during free agency in 2022, Ward earns the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. In 16 starts, he has recorded 68 tackles, 23 passes defensed, a career-high five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble. His 23 passes defensed mark a career-high and rank first in the NFL while his five interceptions are tied for the fourth-most in the league.