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Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Sets New Franchise Record 🗞️

Oct 06, 2026 at 07:13 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 6:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK4-StatsandFacts-TN

Kyle Shanahan Surpasses Bill Walsh on Franchise Record; Stats and Facts from #DENvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made franchise history during the 24-14 win over the Broncos, coaching his 167th career game with the 49ers.

READ MORE STATS →

What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say After Week 4

49ers Head coach Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, and more break down the gritty 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Stay Hot with a 24-14 Win in Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos; Takeaways from #DENvsSF

San Francisco's defense and special teams set the tone and made momentum-changing plays that helped lock in a 4-0 start.

READ ALL THE TAKEAWAYS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
2 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle
5 / 22

S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
9 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
10 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
12 / 22

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 22

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
15 / 22

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
16 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
19 / 22

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
22 / 22

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
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The Faithful Bring the Heat in Week 4 Against the Broncos

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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Jose Romero/49ers
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Jose Romero/49ers
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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Game Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 55

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
2 / 55

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
3 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 55

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
8 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
12 / 55

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
13 / 55

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
14 / 55

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
17 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
18 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
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RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
23 / 55

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
24 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
25 / 55

LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner
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DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 55

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
30 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
31 / 55

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni
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T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
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T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49er Special Teams
48 / 55

San Francisco 49er Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
50 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
51 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
53 / 55

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
54 / 55

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Jose Romero/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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