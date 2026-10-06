Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Sets New Franchise Record 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 6:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Kyle Shanahan Surpasses Bill Walsh on Franchise Record; Stats and Facts from #DENvsSF
Head coach Kyle Shanahan made franchise history during the 24-14 win over the Broncos, coaching his 167th career game with the 49ers.
What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say After Week 4
49ers Head coach Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, and more break down the gritty 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
49ers Stay Hot with a 24-14 Win in Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos; Takeaways from #DENvsSF
San Francisco's defense and special teams set the tone and made momentum-changing plays that helped lock in a 4-0 start.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.