Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 18)

Jan 09, 2022 at 01:25 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons score updates will also be featured, as a Saints loss grants a 49ers playoff berth.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • SoFi Stadium

OTHER GAME INFO

Trent Williams OUT, Jimmy G Active in Must-Win Matchup vs. Rams

5 Points of Emphasis for 49ers in Week 18 Showdown vs. Star-Studded Rams

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Rams in Week 18

How Can 49ers Replicate Success Against Rams

What's on the Line in the 49ers Season Finale vs. Rams?

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

Travel Photos

49ers Players Travel to Los Angeles for Week 18 Matchup vs. Rams

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to face the Rams, presented by United.

OL Laken Tomlinson
OL Laken Tomlinson

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DL D.J. Jones
DL D.J. Jones

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

C Alex Mack
C Alex Mack

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

DL Kentavius Street
DL Kentavius Street

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

CB Emmanuel Moseley
CB Emmanuel Moseley

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

2021 49ers
2021 49ers

CB Josh Norman
CB Josh Norman

OL Aaron Banks
OL Aaron Banks

