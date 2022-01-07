5 Points of Emphasis for 49ers in Week 18 Showdown vs. Star-Studded Rams

Ball Security

The recipe is simple: you win when you protect the football. It's proven true for San Francisco, especially considering their success when it comes to winning the turnover battle. The 49ers are a perfect 7-0 this season when an interception is not thrown. On the contrary, they're just 2-7 when the signal caller throws at least one pick.

When the 49ers cough up the ball multiple times, the team is just 1-7.

Last week against the Texans, the 49ers allowed their only points of the game off of their lone turnover of the day. However, San Francisco's defense managed to capitalize off of Houston's mistakes, yielding points off of a Davis Mills turnover.

The unit should look at every opportunity for mistakes created by Matthew Stafford. Over the last two games, Stafford has thrown five interceptions, including four pick-sixes (the most in the NFL since Week 9). On the year, he's tied for the second-most interceptions thrown (15) and the Rams as a whole have notched 17-total giveaways (tied for fifth-most in the NFL).

Protect the QB

The true battle to watch will definitely be in the trenches on Sunday. San Francisco has one of the top offensive lines in the NFL spearheaded by left tackle Trent Williams﻿, who missed all three of the 49ers practices this week while working through an elbow injury. Per Shanahan, the 49ers aren't too concerned with their All-Pro tackle's availability for Sunday's matchup, which comes against a Los Angeles defense that's mustered 47 sacks on the season, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

The 49ers have questions surrounding who will get the start under center. Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the field this week in a limited fashion after missing Week 17 with a Grade 3 thumb sprain. The quarterback resumed throwing for the first time since Dec. 23 and appears on track to get the start under center on Sunday.

In his Week 10 outing, Garoppolo played a clean and efficient game, completing 15 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Crediting San Francisco's O-line, the unit allowed just one sack on a blitz pickup and kept Aaron Donald and Von Miller, who made his Rams debut, at bay.

Should Garoppolo suffer any setbacks leading up to Sunday, Trey Lance would make his third-career start in the must-win matchup. The third-overall pick is coming off of a notable 249-yard, two-touchdown outing against the Houston Texans that earned him a 116.0 passer rating. During the Week 17 contest, the 49ers O-line only allowed three quarterback pressures on the day on 26 of Lance's dropbacks.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers pass rush has registered 43 sacks on the season and 14 quarterback hits. While Nick Bosa sits third in the league with 15 sacks, which leads the 49ers, the unit has seen production from its supporting cast, including Arden Key﻿, who has recorded at least .05 sack in seven of the 49ers last nine games. Former Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam has notched 11 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 10 games this season.

The 49ers rank seventh in the league while averaging 2.7 sacks per game. Conversely, Los Angeles' pass protection is only allowing 1.6 sacks per game, the second-fewest total in the NFL. Finding ways to generate pressure and force Stafford into uncomfortable positions yet again will be key for San Francisco slowing down a productive Rams offense (see next point).

Limit Rams Trio of Pass Catchers

It wouldn't be Los Angeles if there wasn't any star power, and the Rams have tons of it. Cooper Kupp is etching his way into NFL history, leading the league in receptions (138), yards receiving (1,829) and touchdown catches (15). The wideout is in line to be just the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in all three categories. Kupp's rapport with his quarterback has led Stafford to having one of the best seasons of his career, including his second playoff berth, the best record of his NFL career and the best completion percentage of his 13 NFL seasons.

The 49ers will also have to account for Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to just two catches for 18 yards in his Rams debut against the 49ers in Week 10.

Since, the wideout has notched 287 yards and five touchdowns over his last seven games with Los Angeles, more receiving scores than the receiver has had in any of his three seasons with the Cleveland Browns).

Fellow wideout Van Jefferson has been an underrated star in Los Angeles' offense. Jefferson is second on the Rams with 771 receiving yards and six scores this season. His 16.1 yards per reception is ranked fourth among 102 players with 40-plus receptions.

As a bonus, San Francisco cannot overlook tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee has recorded 55 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns this season. The tight end has five-or-more receptions in eight games for the Rams this season (fourth among tight ends) and Los Angeles is a whopping 7-1 when Higbee has five-plus receptions this season.