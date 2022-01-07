How Can 49ers Replicate Success Against Rams

On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles' wide receiver Cooper Kupp is a threat the 49ers will need to keep their eye on. Kupp is on the cusp of closing out the year with one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history. The wideout leads the league in receptions (138), yards receiving (1,829) and touchdown catches (15), and is in line to be just the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in each of those categories.

Although placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, Ambry Thomas﻿, Dontae Johnson﻿, K'Waun Williams and Jimmie Ward have chances to return in time for Sunday's contest with intentions on disrupting the close to Kupp's historic season.

The 49ers have an opportunity of doing so against quarterback Matthew Stafford who has struggled with turnovers as of recent, notching five interceptions over the last two weeks. Last meeting, Ward was on the receiving end of two interceptions against Stafford, each leading to seven points for the 49ers. Additionally, San Francisco's defense has registered an NFL-high 22 forced fumbles this season, which are also the most by the 49ers in a single season since 1994.