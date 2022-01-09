Trent Williams OUT, Jimmy G Active in Must-Win Matchup vs. Rams

San Francisco suffered a massive blow to their offense heading into their must-win matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ will not be on hand for the season finale. Williams missed all three of San Francisco's practices heading into the weekend while dealing with an elbow injury suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 17.

With the focus of spending the week rehabbing, the team was "hopeful" his time off would allow him time to recover for Sunday's game.

Williams has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, and per analytics site Pro Football Focus, is their highest overall graded player this season while also having the highest-graded season out of any position in PFF's history, which dates back to 2006.

The veteran's presence will certainly be missed as the 49ers face off against a Rams defense that has mustered 47 sacks on the season, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Rookie tackle ﻿Jaylon Moore﻿, who has seen reps in Williams' absences this season, and ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿, who got the start against the Rams in Week 12 of the 2020 season, are potential options to get the start on Sunday.

As for San Francisco's quarterback situation, the team did not activate backup ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ from the team's practice squad on Saturday, meaning ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ will make his return to the field.

The quarterback resumed practice this week for the first time since suffering a finger sprain injury on Dec. 23 as a limited participant. Head coach Kyle Shanahan alluded to feeling "good" with where the veteran quarterback was heading into the weekend and will likely resume starting duties playing through pain with ﻿Trey Lance﻿ on call should the 49ers need to make any changes under center.

San Francisco saw the return of five defensive backs this week, including ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿, who was activated from the Injured Reserve list, along with ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿, ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. All are active for Sunday, except Williams.

It's worth noting, linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ will be active for the first time since re-injuring his groin in Week 12.

Here's a full look at the inactives heading into Sunday's must-win matchup: