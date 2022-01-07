What's on the Line in the 49ers Season Finale vs. Rams?

Jan 07, 2022
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

In Week 18's rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers have a lot on the line in their final regular season game.

Below is a list of potential milestones that can possibly be met in Sunday's contest:

  • The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams or if the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints.
  • A San Francisco victory would also grant them their sixth-straight win against the Rams over the span of three seasons.
  • Elijah Mitchell is 122 yards away from becoming the first 49ers running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards since Frank Gore had 1,106 in 2014.
  • With 100 reception yards this week, George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1,310 reception yards) would become the first pair of 49ers teammates with 1,000-or-more receiving yards in the same season since Jerry Rice (1,157) and Terrell Owens (1,097) in 1998.
  • Nick Bosa needs 4.5 sacks to tie Aldon Smith's sack record of 19.5 sacks set in 2012.
  • Samuel needs 13 scrimmage yards to pass Jerry Rice for the second-most scrimmage yards in a single season by a 49ers wide receiver (Rice recorded 1,884 in 1995).

Milestones met in Week 17's game against the Houston Texans:

  • Trey Lance (116.0 passer rating) joined New England Patriots Mac Jones and Houston Texans Davis Mills as the only rookie quarterbacks to have a 100-plus passer rating in a game as a starter this season.
  • With 878 rushing yards this season, Mitchell has earned the most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.
  • Mitchell is also one of four rookie running backs since 1990 to register 100-or-more rushing yards in at least five of his first 10 career games, including Edgerrin James (1999 - 7 games), Adrian Peterson (2007 - 6 games) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016 - 5 games).
  • San Francisco's defense has registered an NFL-high 22 forced fumbles this season, the most by the 49ers in a single season since 1994.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk recorded a season-high 94 reception yards.

